New York Just Pressed Pause On Large Data Center Permitting

An executive order signed in the middle of a legislative standoff makes New York the first state with a statewide data center permitting freeze on discretionary environmental approvals, and it landed on projects that hadn’t yet finished their paperwork.

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An executive order signed in the middle of a legislative standoff makes New York the first state with a statewide data center permitting freeze on discretionary environmental approvals, and it landed on projects that hadn’t yet finished their paperwork.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed Executive Order No. 62 on July 14, immediately pausing discretionary state environmental permits issued by the Department of Environmental Conservation for any data center capable of using 50 megawatts of electricity or more. The pause runs until the Department of Public Service completes a Generic Environmental Impact Statement examining the industry’s effects on the grid, water supply, air quality, and host communities, a process Hochul has characterized as lasting approximately one year, though the order itself contains no fixed deadline. New York is the first state to impose a moratorium of this kind statewide.

The order exempts data centers primarily used for manufacturing, medical care, education, or specified research, and it does not touch any application the Department of Environmental Conservation had already deemed complete before July 14. It also does not apply to permits, approvals, or licenses issued by local governments. Projects proceeding solely through local zoning, building permits, or other municipal approvals without discretionary DEC authorization are not affected. Everything else with a pending, incomplete DEC application is now on hold.

Why an Executive Order Instead of the Bill Already on Her Desk

The legislature had already passed its own version months earlier. The Responsible Data Center Development Act sets a lower threshold, 20 megawatts rather than 50, and would create new electric and water rate classes specifically for large data center customers along with a public hearing requirement before any future permit approval. Hochul has not signed it.

Her executive order raises the threshold to 50 megawatts, more than doubling the electrical demand a project can have before it triggers the pause. A Hochul administration staffer described the legislation as complicated and said the executive order was the fastest way to act while negotiations with the legislature continue. Attorneys tracking the rollout have compared the approach to how Hochul modified New York’s congestion pricing program in 2024, adjusting a legislature-passed policy through her own executive action rather than signing or vetoing it outright.

What the Order Actually Requires

The order itself states the policy rationale directly: the cost of electric system upgrades required to serve large loads should not fall on everyday New Yorkers. It cites nearly 12 gigawatts of data center load requests sitting in the New York Independent System Operator’s interconnection queue as of May 2026, with more than 8 gigawatts of that entering the queue in 2025 alone.

Beyond the permit pause itself, the order directs Empire State Development to produce a Community Investment Framework within 60 days, providing guidance for local governments negotiating community benefit agreements with data center developers, covering things like infrastructure improvements, child care investment, or direct financial support to host communities. The Generic Environmental Impact Statement process will follow the state’s standard environmental review procedures, including a public hearing requirement.

What Happens to Projects Already in the Pipeline

More than 130 data centers already operate in New York, and the state has several large-scale projects proposed or under construction. Whether a given project is affected depends on two factors: whether the project requires discretionary DEC approval, and paperwork timing. If the Department of Environmental Conservation had marked an application complete before July 14, that project proceeds under the old rules. If the application was still incomplete on that date, it now waits for the environmental review process to run its course. Projects that do not require discretionary DEC permits, those proceeding only through local approvals, may continue regardless.

Developers with projects sitting just below the 50-megawatt threshold face a different set of questions. The legislature’s pending bill would have captured projects at 20 megawatts, and that bill remains alive even though Hochul has not acted on it. A project designed to fall under 50 megawatts today could still face a future 20-megawatt threshold if the legislature and governor eventually reach a compromise, which makes the pause less of a fixed deadline and more of a placeholder while the underlying policy question stays open.

Why This Extends Past New York

New York’s order is the first statewide action of its kind, but it will not be the only one. Attorneys tracking state and local responses to data center growth describe a widening pattern of governments stepping in to dictate where and how these facilities get sited and connected to the grid, in the absence of a federal framework governing the industry’s growth. Cost allocation, who pays for the grid upgrades a large new customer requires, sits at the center of nearly every version of this fight, whether it plays out through a Public Service Commission rulemaking, a state legislature, or, as in New York, a governor’s executive order issued while a legislative bill sits unsigned.

The Department of Public Service’s environmental review is now underway, with community benefit guidance due from Empire State Development within 60 days of the order and the broader impact statement process still to unfold over the coming months. Developers with incomplete DEC applications, and businesses that depend on new data center capacity coming online in New York, are watching the same open question: whether the pause becomes the final policy or a bridge to whatever the legislature and the governor’s office eventually agree to sign.

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