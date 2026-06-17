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17 June 2026

Restoring American Commercial Fishing In The Pacific (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Modifies several existing marine national monument proclamations to remove monument-based prohibitions on commercial fishing in designated areas of the Pacific Ocean, including portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.
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Modifies several existing marine national monument proclamations to remove monument-based prohibitions on commercial fishing in designated areas of the Pacific Ocean, including portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.

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