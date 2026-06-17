Restoring American Commercial Fishing In The Pacific (Trump EO Tracker)

Modifies several existing marine national monument proclamations to remove monument-based prohibitions on commercial fishing in designated areas of the Pacific Ocean, including portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management topic(s)

Modifies several existing marine national monument proclamations to remove monument-based prohibitions on commercial fishing in designated areas of the Pacific Ocean, including portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Restoring American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.