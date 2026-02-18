New Jersey Appellate Division Affirms NJDEP Environmental Justice Rules – What Regulated Entities Need To Know

On January 5, 2026, the New Jersey Appellate Division issued a published decision in In the Matter of the Adoption of N.J.A.C. 7:1C, rejecting consolidated challenges filed by industry and labor petitioners to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Environmental Justice Rules. The decision affirms NJDEP's authority to implement New Jersey's 2020 Environmental Justice Law and reinforces environmental justice review as a central element of permitting in "overburdened communities" (defined as any census block group, as determined in accordance with the most recent United States Census, in which: (1) at least 35 percent of the households qualify as low-income households; (2) at least 40 percent of the residents identify as minority or as members of a State recognized tribal community; or (3) at least 40 percent of the households have limited English proficiency).

The EJ Law requires NJDEP to evaluate cumulative environmental and public health stressors when reviewing certain permit applications for facilities located in whole or in part within an overburdened community and to deny applications for new facilities that would cause or contribute to disproportionate impacts unless the applicant demonstrates a compelling public interest. The EJ Rules, effective April 17, 2023, implement these statutory requirements by establishing detailed Environmental Justice Impact Statement obligations, public participation procedures, decision criteria, and the department's authority to deny or condition permits.

Eight specific types of facilities are subject to the EJ Rules: (1) major sources of air pollution; (2) resource recovery facilities or incinerators; (3) sludge processing facilities, combustors, or incinerators; (4) sewage treatment plants with a capacity of more than 50 million gallons per day; (5) transfer stations or other solid waste facilities, or recycling facilities intending to receive at least 100 tons of recyclable material per day; (6) scrap metal facilities; (7) landfills, including landfills that accept ash, construction or demolition debris, or solid waste; and (8) medical waste incinerators not attendant to a hospital or university and intended to process self-generated regulated medical waste. These facilities must prepare an Environmental Justice Impact Statement, assess cumulative stressors using NJDEP's EJ Mapping, Assessment and Protection Tool, conduct meaningful public engagement, and propose feasible mitigation measures. NJDEP may deny permits for new facilities that would impose adverse cumulative stressors exceeding comparison levels unless the compelling public interest standard is satisfied, and it may impose site-specific conditions on expansions and renewals.

Petitioners challenged the EJ Rules on several grounds, asserting that the regulations were ultra vires, arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, improperly excluded economic benefits from consideration under the compelling public interest standard, misinterpreted statutory terminology, relied improperly on technical guidance, and were adopted in violation of administrative rulemaking procedures.

The Appellate Division rejected each of these arguments and upheld the rules in full, concluding that NJDEP acted within the broad authority conferred by the Legislature. The court afforded substantial deference to the agency's statutory interpretation and found that NJDEP's multi-year rulemaking process, including numerous public sessions and extensive responses to comments, satisfied procedural requirements.

A key element of the decision is the court's express endorsement of NJDEP's definition of "compelling public interest" at N.J.A.C. 7:1C-1.5, which requires a demonstration that a new facility serves an essential environmental, health, or safety need of the individuals in the overburdened community and that no reasonably available alternative means exist. The rule's exclusion of economic benefits from this analysis is reflected in the regulatory text and was explicitly upheld by the court.

This decision confirms that environmental justice analysis is a baseline permitting requirement for covered facilities in overburdened communities and that economic justifications cannot offset disproportionate environmental or public health burdens. Regulated entities should anticipate longer permitting timelines, early EJ screening, and sustained engagement with both NJDEP and community stakeholders. Applicants should determine whether a project is located in an overburdened community and structure the EJIS using EJMAP datasets. Where cumulative impact modeling indicates potential disproportionate effects, applicants should evaluate feasible control measures and document alternatives analyses to address the "no other means reasonably available" prong of the compelling public interest standard for new facilities.

