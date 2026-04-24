Presidential Determination Concerning The Air Force’s Jet Fighter Training Operations In Idaho, Oregon, And Nevada

Grants a temporary exemption for U.S. Air Force jet fighter training operations in Idaho, Oregon, and Nevada from certain water pollution control requirements under the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.

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Grants a temporary exemption for U.S. Air Force jet fighter training operations in Idaho, Oregon, and Nevada from certain water pollution control requirements under the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.

The exemption is effective April 20, 2026, through April 20, 2027, after which it may be reconsidered or expire.

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