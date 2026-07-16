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16 July 2026

Modifying The Bears Ears National Monument (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Modifies the boundaries of the Bears Ears National Monument by reducing its size from approximately 1.36 million acres to approximately 121,096 acres.
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Modifies the boundaries of the Bears Ears National Monument by reducing its size from approximately 1.36 million acres to approximately 121,096 acres. 

After 60 days, lands removed from the monument will be available for public land entry, mineral and geothermal leasing, and mining, subject to existing rights and applicable law. Within one year, the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture must reallocate voluntary relinquished livestock grazing permits unless doing so is inconsistent with monument management.

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