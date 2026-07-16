EPA, HHS Move Microplastics from Fringe Concern to Federal Priority

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding microplastics to the Drinking Water Contaminant Candidate List for the first time, while the Department of Health and Human Services launched...

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Concerns about microplastics and their effect on human and environmental health continue to expand. On April 6, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) elevated the issue in a way that makes it harder for the regulated community to address microplastics as a matter of academic or speculative concern. EPA proposed to add microplastics, for the first time, as a priority contaminant group on the Drinking Water Contaminant Candidate List (CCL) 6 – Draft (draft CCL 6) under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), while HHS launched the Systematic Targeting of Microplastics (STOMP), a $144 million program focused on measuring, studying and developing methods to remove microplastics and nanoplastics from the human body. This article discusses the significance of these developments.

Background

Context is important. Interestingly, EPA tied the move to the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda. This initiative was made a week after United We Eat, a nonpartisan initiative and platform, submitted a letter — signed by United We Eat and 38 other signatories — to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, urging him to protect the public from chemicals such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and microplastics.

That matters because the administration is framing microplastics less as a waste management or marine litter issue and more as a public health issue. In The MAHA Report, issued by the White House in 2025, microplastics were identified alongside PFAS and other environmental exposures as part of the cumulative-exposure concerns potentially affecting children’s health. The MAHA Report defined microplastics as fragments less than five millimeters in size, cited research on increasing concentrations in human brain tissue and pointed to studies suggesting concern about endocrine-disrupting chemicals associated with microplastics.

This is a meaningful shift in framing. For years, microplastics policy discussions were often housed in debates about recycling, product stewardship, packaging and marine pollution. MAHA’s emphasis moves the issue toward questions of bodily burden, chronic exposure and health protection — more aligned with the arguments expressed by the European Union.

EPA’s April 2026 announcement reflects that shift. EPA described the CCL as a tool that drives research, funding and future regulatory decisions while emphasizing that microplastics and pharmaceuticals were being elevated in response to public concern about contaminants in drinking water. The draft CCL 6 is available for public comment, and EPA specifically requested comments that focus on the draft and the process used to develop the draft.

The CCL 6 is not itself a drinking water standard, and inclusion on the list does not immediately impose compliance obligations on public water systems or manufacturers. Contaminants on the CCL are not yet subject to proposed or promulgated National Primary Drinking Water Regulations but may require future regulation under the SDWA.

The practical significance of the April 2026 announcement is that microplastics have now moved into a clearer federal policy pipeline. EPA has formally signaled that the subject warrants focused scientific attention and possible future regulatory action. HHS has committed federal research dollars to develop tools for measurement, source identification and removal. That combination increases the odds that future debates will be more data-rich, more public-facing and less a narrow, product-specific conversation.

There are no announced rules yet, but there are plausible regulatory consequences, given the way EPA, HHS and the administration are now talking about the microplastics issue and how to regulate chemical exposure risks generally. This evolving posture creates both risk and uncertainty for regulated parties. Microplastics remain unusually difficult to address through conventional chemical-control frameworks. Microplastics are ubiquitous, heterogeneous and often associated with a wide range of products, polymers, additives and environmental pathways. The new focus on identification, source identification and removal will hasten the development of regulatory mandates and, of course, liability allocation.

Discussion

For industry, the message is that microplastics, along with exposure from other controversial chemicals and pesticides, have become harder to treat as a peripheral issue. Companies should expect closer scrutiny of product formulations, additives, degradation profiles and claims about safety or sustainability. Companies should also expect advocates and plaintiffs’ lawyers to cite the administration’s own language when arguing that microplastics are a recognized public health concern, even though the underlying science and regulatory endpoints remain fluid and in development. That tension — between expanding political salience and incomplete scientific consensus — is likely to define the next phase of microplastics policy.

Originally published by Chemical Processing

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