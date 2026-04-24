ECHA Will Hold Webinar On PFAS Restriction On May 7, 2026

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) will host a webinar on May 7, 2026, presenting the Risk Assessment Committee's final opinion and the Socio-Economic Analysis Committee's draft opinion on the proposed restriction of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The session will cover hazards, emissions, risks, alternatives, and socio-economic impacts, with a live Q&A period for stakeholders to engage with ECHA experts on this significant regulatory development.

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The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) will hold a webinar on May 7, 2026, from 11:00-12:40 (Helsinki time) on the restriction proposal on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). ECHA experts will present the Risk Assessment Committee’s (RAC) final opinion and the Socio-Economic Analysis Committee’s (SEAC) draft opinion, covering hazards, emissions, risks, alternatives, socio-economic impacts, and next steps. The session includes a one-hour live question and answer (Q&A) period. ECHA notes that the webinar “will not cover the on-going consultation on the SEAC draft opinion, as this was already done in a previous webinar in October 2025.” More information on the final RAC and draft SEAC opinions is available in our March 31, 2026, memorandum. Comments on the draft SEAC opinion are due May 25, 2026.

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