17 November 2025

EPA Reschedules November 18, 2025, SACC Preparatory Meeting For D4 Risk Evaluation And Extends Comment Period

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On November 10, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is rescheduling the November 18, 2025, preparatory meeting for the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). The meeting to consider the scope and clarity of the draft charge questions for SACC's peer review of EPA's draft risk evaluation for octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4) will now be held virtually on December 1, 2025. Registration for the meeting is open. To present oral comments during the preparatory meeting, stakeholders must register by 12:00 p.m. (EST) on November 24, 2025, and submit a written version of oral comments by 12:00 p.m. (EST) on November 28, 2025. EPA has not rescheduled the December 2-5, 2025, SACC peer review meeting to discuss the D4 draft risk evaluation and technical support documents at this time. Registration is open.

Additionally, EPA is extending the comment period on the D4 draft risk evaluation by 15 days. EPA states that upon publication of a Federal Register notice, the comment period will close on December 2, 2025. Comments should be submitted to docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2018-0443 on www.regulations.gov. After EPA considers public comments and recommendations, it will issue a final risk evaluation that includes its determination as to whether D4 represents an unreasonable risk of injury to human health or the environment.

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
