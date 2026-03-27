New York's Two-Track Climate Reporting Regime: From Measurement To Mandatory Disclosure

A Shift from Climate Targets to Enforceable Data

While California has dominated headlines in the climate disclosure space, New York is quietly constructing a regulatory architecture that moves the state from a focus on climate ambition to enforceable compliance.

New York is building a greenhouse gas ("GHG") reporting framework that now operates on two distinct tracks: a facility- and supplier-based reporting rule (Part 253) that is already effective, and a separate corporate disclosure proposal that would materially expand the number of covered companies if enacted. The two tracks are easy to conflate because both focus on GHG data, but they differ significantly in legal status, scope, and immediate compliance impact.

Track 1: Part 253 — The Measurement Infrastructure Is Now in Place

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation ("DEC") adopted 6 NYCRR Part 253 on December 1, 2025, with the rule becoming effective on December 25, 2025. The rule establishes a mandatory reporting program for certain in-state emitters and suppliers.

Part 253 is primarily a facility- and supplier-based regime designed to create a reliable, standardized emissions dataset for the state. Coverage includes facilities above a defined emissions threshold (10,000 metric tons CO₂e per year) and certain fuel suppliers and other categories triggered by activity-based thresholds—not corporate revenue alone.

The rule also introduces verification discipline. Certain large reporters are subject to third-party verification, and the program requires formal documentation of calculation methodologies, monitoring systems, and quality control processes. This is not simply an annual filing requirement; it is a structured compliance regime.

The first compliance milestone arrives on September 1, 2026, when applicable reporters under Sections 2.2 (stationary combustion facilities) and 2.13 (anaerobic digestion and liquid waste storage) submit an Emissions Monitoring and Measurement Plan to DEC. For the broader population of reporting entities, a GHG Monitoring Plan must be submitted to DEC by December 31, 2026. In practical terms, these requirements represent a systems-readiness deadline: companies must define how emissions will be calculated, how data will be collected and governed, and how outputs will withstand regulatory review and verification.

Part 253 represents the foundational data infrastructure for New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act ("CLCPA"). Measurement comes first; reduction mechanisms may follow.

CLCPA Context: The Broader Regulatory Framework Is Still Evolving

The CLCPA, enacted in 2019, mandates statewide emissions reductions of 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 85% by 2050, with a net-zero target. While Part 253 has been finalized, broader implementing regulations under the CLCPA remain in development and have been subject to litigation and court-imposed deadlines. In Citizen Action of New York v. DEC (October 24, 2025), the Albany County Supreme Court ordered DEC to promulgate emission-reduction regulations by February 6, 2026. DEC appealed on November 25, 2025, automatically staying the order pending appellate review.

This creates a two-speed environment. The measurement rule is effective and enforceable. The larger architecture—potentially including cap-and-invest or market-based reduction mechanisms—remains under construction.

For regulated entities, this distinction matters. Part 253 is operative now; the rest of the CLCPA framework is, for the moment, better understood as strategic and forward-looking regulatory risk rather than immediate compliance obligations.

Track 2: Proposed Corporate-Level Scope 1–3 Disclosure

Running parallel to Part 253 is pending legislation commonly described as New York's version of California's SB 253. Passed in the Senate as S.9072A with an Assembly companion A.4282A, the bill would require companies doing business in New York with more than $1 billion in annual revenue to publicly disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions.

This proposal is materially different from Part 253. It applies at the corporate level, includes value chain emissions, and if enacted, would significantly expand the number of covered entities, including companies with limited physical presence in New York if a substantial revenue nexus exists.

At present, the bill has passed the New York State Senate on a 40-22 vote on February 10, 2026. The Assembly companion bill, A.4282A, cleared the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee in May 2025 and is currently pending before the Assembly Codes Committee. If passed by the Assembly, the bill would require the governor's signature to become law. As such, Track 2 represents an advancing and increasingly credible expansion of climate disclosure obligations that has now cleared one chamber.

Convergence Risk: From Facility Reporting to Enterprise Governance

Taken together, New York's two tracks signal regulatory convergence. Track 1 builds the measurement backbone for in-state emissions. Track 2, if enacted, would extend reporting beyond facilities to enterprise-wide disclosures, including Scope 3.

For companies with New York operations or supplier activities that trigger Part 253, the compliance story is already underway. Emissions data must be treated as a regulated output, supported by defined ownership, documented methodologies, internal controls, and governance structures. Even before corporate-level disclosure becomes law, the operational demands of Part 253 push many organizations toward greater emissions data maturity.

The broader implication is that climate reporting in New York is no longer theoretical. For Part 253 in-scope companies, measurement is already mandatory. The proposed disclosure regime for companies doing business in New York with more than $1 billion in annual revenue may follow. And companies that operate in multiple jurisdictions will increasingly find that climate data systems must be scalable, defensible, and capable of supporting both facility-based compliance and enterprise-wide transparency.

In that sense, New York is not merely copying California. It is building a regulatory pathway that moves from data to accountability—and from ambition to enforcement.

Read the full Climate Report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.