PFAS – Public Consultation On Draft ECHA Opinion Starts Tomorrow

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has confirmed that the public consultation on the PFAS REACH restriction proposal will open on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

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The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has confirmed that the public consultation on the PFAS REACH restriction proposal will open on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

On the same day, the draft opinion of ECHA's Socio-Economic Assessment Committee (SEAC) will be made available. Stakeholders will have 60 days – until May 25, 2026 – to make their views known about this socio-economic analysis of the PFAS restriction proposal.

For each sector, the draft SEAC opinion is expected to contain conclusions on the availability of alternatives and socio-economic impacts of the restriction, and whether/for how long derogations should be granted.

Steptoe stands ready to assist stakeholders in this key step of the process, among others with the following tasks:

Identifying and assessing the findings of the draft SEAC opinion that may impact your organization Drafting comments advocating for a different outcome on alternatives or socio-economic impacts Incorporating legal arguments to your draft submissions Submitting comments on your behalf Ensuring confidentiality of the content of comments submitted

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