The First Amendment Meets the Chasing Arrows: Federal Court Blocks Enforcement of California’s SB 343

Introduction>

In our earlier Earth Day post, we provided an overview of California Senate Bill 343 — the landmark law that rewrites the rules governing when and how recyclability claims may be made on products and packaging sold in California. We noted that a coalition of trade associations had filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California challenging SB 343 on First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment Due Process grounds, and that the case was “still in the very early stages.” We promised that future posts would discuss the status of that case. Promise made, promise kept.

We have an update — and it is a significant one. On July 14, 2026, the Honorable William Q. Hayes issued a 67-page ruling granting the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, finding SB 343 unconstitutional, and enjoining California Attorney General Rob Bonta and all those acting in concert with him from enforcing SB 343. For businesses that had been racing to assess compliance ahead of the statute’s October 4, 2026 effective date, this ruling provides meaningful — if temporary — breathing room.

But the decision does far more than press pause. It delivers a detailed judicial analysis of SB 343’s constitutional deficiencies across two independent grounds — vagueness under the Fourteenth Amendment, and infringing on free speech under the First Amendment — that will shape the litigation going forward and may influence how California and other states approach recyclability regulation in the future.

Vagueness: Four Provisions Found Likely Unconstitutional>

The Court examined four specific provisions of SB 343 and found them to be unconstitutionally vague on their face

“Routinely Becomes Feedstock”

SB 343 requires that a product or package be “of a material type and form that routinely becomes feedstock used in the production of new products or packaging.” The Court found that the SB 343 does not define the “circumstances under which a product or package qualifies as ‘routinely becom[ing] feedstock.’” Moreover, Cal Recycle’s own mandated Material Characterization Study provides no information regarding the ultimate disposition of sorted materials. As a result, businesses trying to comply with SB 343 may interpret “routinely” different from those seeking to enforce the statute, which “runs afoul of the notice requirements of due process.” Further, the Court found that the recyclability of products may change over time based on shifting market forces. The Court concluded that “the provision fails to provide adequate notice to a business of ordinary intelligence to understand what the law prohibits” and is therefore likely to be unconstitutional.

Basel Convention>

As discussed in our original post, to be considered “recyclable” material must be collected for recycling by programs serving at least 60% of California’s population, and must be sorted into streams by facilities serving at least 60% of statewide recycling programs. The 60/60 requirement also requires that sorted materials be “sent to and reclaimed at a reclaiming facility consistent with the requirements of the Basel Convention.” The issue? The United States has signed but never ratified the Basel Convention. As a result, there is no domestic implementing legislation. Cal Recycle itself said it was not required to investigate whether recycling facilities “are consistent with the requirements of the Basel Convention.” As a result, manufacturers have “no practical ability to trace packaging after consumer use through downstream reclaiming facilities, many of which operate outside the United States.” Without any defining guidance regarding compliance with the Basel Convention, the Court found this provision unconstitutionally vague.

APR Design® Guide>

The Association of Plastic Retailers publishes the APR Design® Guide which categorizes materials into several categories ranging from “Preferred” to “Needs Testing.” For plastic packaging, SB 343 requires that such packaging not include materials that “prevent the recyclability of the packaging according to the APR Design® Guide.” The Court found this provision likely vague because the Guide includes intermediate categories such as “Detrimental to Recycling” and “Tolerated But Needs Improvement” that do not clearly correspond to SB 343’s binary “prevent recyclability” standard. The Guide is also “dynamic” and subject to ongoing revision, but SB 343 provides no guidance on which version applies or at what point in time compliance should be measured.

“Ensures” or “Prevents” Recyclability>

For non-plastic products and packaging, SB 343 requires that items be “designed to ensure recyclability” and not include components that “prevent” recyclability. The Court found the statute offers “no definition or guidance on what is meant by ensuring or preventing recyclability.” Whether a component “prevents” recyclability depends on downstream market conditions and the operational standards of individual material recovery facilities — factors outside manufacturers’ control.

First Amendment: SB 343 Fails Intermediate Scrutiny>

Applying the four-part Central Hudson test for restrictions on commercial speech, the Court found SB 343 likely unconstitutional even after severance of the vague provisions.

Recyclability Claims Are Protected Speech>

Both parties agreed that recyclability claims are “potentially misleading” rather than “inherently misleading.” “Inherently misleading” speech can be flatly prohibited, while “potentially misleading” speech can be restricted only if the government satisfies the remaining Central Hudson factors. The Court recognized California’s substantial interests in improving recycling rates and reducing consumer confusion.

SB 343 Relates To Substantial Government Interests.>

Unremarkably, the Court concluded that “that California has substantial interests in (1) improving recycling rates and (2) reducing consumer confusion.”

SB 343 Does Not Directly Advance California’s Interests>

The Court held that the government failed to carry its burden of demonstrating SB 343 would “significantly alleviate” the harms California identified, the only basis on which the perceived restrictions on free speech would be justified.

On improving recycling rates, the evidence cut the wrong way. Multiple plaintiffs’ member declarations indicated that SB 343’s restrictions would cause manufacturers to strip recyclability messaging from packaging entirely — resulting in more recyclable material going to landfills, not less. At oral argument, defense counsel conceded that “maybe, at the beginning, there will be less recycling.” The Attorney General’s theory that SB 343 would eventually incentivize manufacturers to redesign products and packaging was, in the Court’s view, speculative and unsupported.

On reducing consumer confusion, the Court found that SB 343’s broad restrictions would cause manufacturers to forgo recyclability claims entirely — leaving consumers with less information than before, not more. The statute prohibits truthful, qualified claims — such as “Recyclable where facilities exist – check locally” — even where such claims would be accurate and useful to consumers. As we discussed in our earlier post, for products that are recyclable in some but not all areas, a qualified disclosure may be the most accurate statement a manufacturer can make. SB 343 forbids it.

SB 343 Is Not Narrowly Tailored>

The Court noted that SB 343’s requirements apply to “a product or packaging that displays a chasing arrows symbol, a chasing arrows symbol surrounding a resin identification code, or any other symbol or statement indicating the product or packaging is recyclable, or otherwise directing the consumer to recycle the product or packaging.” The Court concluded that SB 343 is “more extensive than necessary to advance California’s interest in improving recycling rates” because the “heightened requirements for recyclability claims may … limit rather than increase the flow of information available to consumers seeking to properly dispose of their products and packaging.”

The Court made short shift of the remaining factors, and issued the injunction without requiring a security bond.

────────────────────────────────────────

What This Means for Businesses>

Does the injunction preclude private actions? As we noted in our earlier post, SB 343 violations can trigger liability under California’s False Advertising Law and the CLRA, including private class actions. Because the Court found SB 343 to be unconstitutional on its face (as opposed to “as applied”), however, the ruling bars (for now) the attempted enforcement through private rights of action. This stands in contrast to the recent ruling from Oregon finding Oregon’s Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act unenforceable, but only against the plaintiffs in National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) v. Feldon, leaving Oregon to continue to enforce the statute against non-parties to that lawsuit.

But the injunction is preliminary. This is not a final judgment on the merits. The case will proceed to further litigation, and the injunction could be modified, dissolved, or made permanent depending on how the merits are resolved.

Several open questions remain: