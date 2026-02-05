Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — February 2026

Thomas R. Burton III’s articles from Mintz are most popular:

Legal Feature

FERC has ordered PJM Interconnection to create new rules for co‑located power plants and data centers, reshaping transmission services, interconnection, and BTMG policy.

Client Feature

This month, we are pleased to feature Cultivo. Mintz advised Cultivo on its acquisition of Kateri, creating a market‑leading natural assets platform advancing grasslands restoration and carbon removal.

M&A Activity

Get current on the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. The February 2026 Washington Update looks at sustainable energy and infrastructure policy, DOE appropriations, critical minerals, grid reliability, and federal energy finance.

2026 Energy Outlook

How Affordability, Data Centers, and Grid Constraints Will Shape Policy

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Event Highlights

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including IPF Energy at Sea 2026 (Feb. 9–12) and the MIT Energy Conference 2026 (Feb. 23–24).

Mintz Project Analyst Jessica Zeng and Project Analyst Jordyn Flaherty contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

