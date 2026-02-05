Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — February 2026

- with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
A Note from the Editors
Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.
This month's edition includes:
Legal Feature
FERC has ordered PJM Interconnection to create new rules for co‑located power plants and data centers, reshaping transmission services, interconnection, and BTMG policy.
Client Feature
This month, we are pleased to feature Cultivo. Mintz advised Cultivo on its acquisition of Kateri, creating a market‑leading natural assets platform advancing grasslands restoration and carbon removal.
M&A Activity
Get current on the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.
Washington Update
ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. The February 2026 Washington Update looks at sustainable energy and infrastructure policy, DOE appropriations, critical minerals, grid reliability, and federal energy finance.
2026 Energy Outlook
How Affordability, Data Centers, and Grid Constraints Will Shape Policy
Litigation Updates
Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Event Highlights
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including IPF Energy at Sea 2026 (Feb. 9–12) and the MIT Energy Conference 2026 (Feb. 23–24).
