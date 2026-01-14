Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — January 2026

A Note from the Editors

This month's edition includes:

Special Feature

The Mintz 2025 Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future — The Path Forward

Read here >>

Client Feature

This month, we are pleased to feature Wilmington Trust. Mintz advised Wilmington Trust in the $600 million debt financing of Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company.

Read here >>

M&A Activity

Get current on the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Learn more here >>

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. Explore 2026 policy trends in sustainable energy and infrastructure: SPEED Act permitting changes, FERC AI rulings, critical minerals projects, and clean energy tax challenges.

Read here >>

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Read here >>

Event Highlights

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including POWERGEN 2026 (January 20 – 22) and the Cleantech Forum North America 2026 (January 26 – 28).

Learn more here >>



Mintz Project Analyst Jessica Zeng and Project Analyst Jordyn Flaherty contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

