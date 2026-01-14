Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — January 2026

A Note from the Editors
Special Feature
The Mintz 2025 Annual Energy Transition Summit: Shaping Our Energy Future — The Path Forward
Client Feature
This month, we are pleased to feature Wilmington Trust. Mintz advised Wilmington Trust in the $600 million debt financing of Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company.
M&A Activity
Get current on the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.
Washington Update
ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. Explore 2026 policy trends in sustainable energy and infrastructure: SPEED Act permitting changes, FERC AI rulings, critical minerals projects, and clean energy tax challenges.
Litigation Updates
Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.
Event Highlights
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including POWERGEN 2026 (January 20 – 22) and the Cleantech Forum North America 2026 (January 26 – 28).
