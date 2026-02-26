NAPE 2026 – A New Era

Each year, the oil & gas industry gathers for the "North America Prospect Expo," better known as NAPE. The conference began modestly in a few hotel meeting rooms back in 1993 but quickly grew to fill the George R. Brown Convention Center. Attendance this year appeared to be up (official tallies aren't out yet), and the mood was decidedly upbeat.

As always, business sessions ran alongside technical sessions. On the business side, energy industry leaders discussed market developments and investment opportunities with investment bankers, private equity sponsors, and government officials. Meanwhile, the technical exhibition floor showcased new technologies. This year's focus was unmistakable: technological breakthroughs aimed at extracting more production from existing properties using never-before-imagined procedures — and yes, AI.

But there was more.

It's All About Convergence

If I had to summarize this year's conference in one word, it would be "Convergence" (my description, not NAPE's).

High-tech data systems are rapidly integrating into oil & gas operations. At the same time, there's growing acceptance that the United States will be an "all-of-the-above" energy producer. Ultimately, it comes down to physics: the U.S. will need terawatts of new electricity to power AI and the infrastructure that supports it.

Much of that demand may be met by "behind-the-meter" power suppliers — dedicated power plants that operate outside the traditional grid — serving AI facilities, oilfield operations, or perhaps even the subdivision where you live.

Solar, wind, and increasingly geothermal power — all discussed at NAPE — will be woven into the energy supply mix. Nuclear was part of the conversation as well, but given development timelines, that solution is likely five to ten years out and won't address next year's power needs. The immediate answer appears to be high-tech natural gas turbines. Still, there is room — and need — for all sources.

If you need proof that energy sources and delivery methods are converging, consider this: NAPE was founded by the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL). Today, AAPL offers a Renewable Energy certification — built on the same title and ownership analysis framework — and proudly promoted it at NAPE.

Kudos to NAPE for another strong conference.

We're in new and exciting times in what might best be described as the new "oilpatch."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.