Challenges And Opportunities Facing The Energy Sector (Video)

What are the challenges and opportunities facing the energy industry?

Listen to Dan Brouillette, CEO of Edison Electric Institute, discuss the future of energy on this DNC panel.

Transcript:

I was talking to Fatih Birol recently at IEA, and he tells me that over 20 percent, over 22 percent of the new demand between now and 2026, which is only two years away, it's going to come from AI; it's going to come from data centers. So that's going to challenge this industry in a way that perhaps it hasn't been challenged in over 50 years. And we could look at that as a challenge or we could look at it as an opportunity. It's an opportunity for us to reinforce the need for energy, to reinforce all fuel sources as we look across. We're certainly going to make things like natural gas and coal and others more "emissions friendly," if you will, for lack of a better way to describe it. We're very supportive of technologies like carbon capture, but I think it's important for us to realize that we're going to need all of these fuel sources to meet that demand.

