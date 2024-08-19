Weekly IRS Roundup August 5 – August 9, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of August 5, 2024 – August 9, 2024.

August 5, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-32, which includes final regulations on the excise tax for certain sales by manufacturers, producers and importers of designated drugs under Internal Revenue Code § 5000D. Effective August 5, 2024, these regulations offer comprehensive guidance on the quarterly reporting and payment of the excise tax.

August 5, 2024: The IRS reminded educators working at least 900 hours in a school year that they may qualify for the Educator Expense Deduction, which allows them to deduct unreimbursed expenses for classroom supplies, technology and training from their taxes.

August 6, 2024: The IRS alerted taxpayers about the American opportunity tax credit and the lifetime learning credit, which help offset education costs for post-high school coursework. To claim these credits, taxpayers must complete IRS Form 8863 and meet specific eligibility requirements.

August 6, 2024: The IRS reminded tax professionals that they must use multifactor authentication to safeguard clients' sensitive information in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission's safeguards rule. This measure, effective as of June 2023, aims to enhance account security and reduce the risk of data breaches.

August 7, 2024: The IRS released statistics on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022's clean energy tax credits for tax year 2023, which show that taxpayers claimed significant amounts in residential clean energy and energy-efficient home improvement credits. These credits cover investments in solar electricity, solar water heating, battery storage, heat pumps, efficient air conditioners, insulation, windows and doors.

August 7, 2024: The IRS notified taxpayers that employer-offered educational assistance programs can help employees pay for college expenses, including tuition, books, supplies and student loan payments.

August 8, 2024: The IRS announced it will accelerate the processing of Employee Retention Credit claims while intensifying audits and investigations to prevent improper payments.

August 9, 2024: The IRS released an early draft of the updated IRS Form 1099-DA for brokers to use in 2025 to report digital asset transactions. This draft reflects the final regulations and related guidance for custodial broker reporting and includes transitional relief measures.

August 9, 2024: The IRS extended the deadline to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments for certain individuals and businesses in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia that were affected by Hurricane Debby. The new deadline is February 3, 2025. The extended deadline is available to taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including individuals and households that reside or have a business in all counties in South Carolina and select counties in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

August 9, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.