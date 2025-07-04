Presidential Permit Authorizing Junction Pipeline Company, LLC To Construct, Connect, Operate, And Maintain Pipeline Facilities At Toole County, Montana, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada (Trump EO Tracker)

Authorizes Junction Pipeline Company, LLC to construct, connect, operate, and maintain a 30-inch cross-border pipeline in Toole County, Montana, for the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Canada, excluding natural gas regulated under the Natural Gas Act.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Presidential Permit Authorizing Junction Pipeline Company, LLC to Construct, Connect, Operate, and Maintain Pipeline Facilities at Toole County, Montana, at the International Boundary Between the United States and Canada
