Inside DOE's 10-Reactor Fleet Program: A Practical Guide

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled its Reactor Pilot Program – also known as the 10 Reactor Fleet Program – in reaction to one of the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders directed at nuclear energy. Section 5 of Executive Order 14301 ("Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy") directed DOE to establish a pilot program to facilitate reactor construction, operation and authorization outside of national laboratories. DOE issued its Request for Applications (RFA) for this program on June 18, 2025.

The RFA makes it clear that DOE will consider reactor designs with a reasonable chance of being online by July 4, 2026, which is an aggressive deadline. The initial application deadline was July 21, 2025, but DOE is accepting subsequent applications on a rolling basis, and the program is therefore anticipated to also apply to projects expected to be online after the 2026 deadline. The general idea is for DOE to approve up to 10 nuclear designs that each have a scalable model. If a developer clears DOE's bar and proves its design, that developer's follow-on commercial builds using the same design can be deployed much more quickly and with less risk.

Research and design of nuclear facilities is within DOE's statutory authority under the Atomic Energy Act; by contrast, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has jurisdiction over commercial reactor licensing. The program therefore has a focus on R&D with the argument that, at this stage, advanced reactor designs have yet to establish technological viability, so any deployments are for research and not commercial application. The R&D focus therefore appears to be a matter of legal purview as, in order to be approved, projects must be fully baked in terms of design maturity, fuel strategy and execution readiness, and should be positioned for later commercial deployment.

The Core Concept

At its heart, the 10 Reactor Fleet Program is DOE's experiment in commercial-scale reactor deployment (despite the stated R&D focus). The program is designed to encourage standardized reactor designs, modular assembly processes and integrated supply chain partnerships, and it aims to streamline regulatory procedures.

Applicants are expected to:

Pick their own site (not DOE land)

Bring their own capital (DOE is not funding under this program)

Plan for full life-cycle (design, licensing, construction, operation, decommissioning)

Move fast (measured in months, not decades)

This is designed to be a federal fast lane for technically-mature reactor concepts.

Who Should Be Paying Attention

Advanced reactor developers with a near-final design and fuel strategy

States looking to replace coal or aging gas with firm, clean baseload energy

Utilities and co-ops seeking dispatchable carbon-free capacity without long build timelines

Private equity & infra funds ready to move from watching nuclear to underwriting it

If you're still in early-concept R&D, this program isn't your match – yet. These projects should be ready to meet the application criteria.

Step-by-Step: How the Program Works

DOE Issues RFA (Request for Applications): Released June 18, 2025. Initial applications closed on July 21, 2025, but subsequent applications are allowed on a rolling basis. Applicants Submit a Technical Proposal: This is your entire case for why DOE should approve your proposal. It must include: Design maturity and licensing readiness

Fuel supply plan (procurement, fabrication, and spent fuel strategy)

Testing schedule (from commissioning to decommissioning)

Regulatory pathway (DOE authorization + NRC if applicable)

Site plan (land control, interconnection, environmental review)

Financial viability (capital stack, risk allocation) DOE Evaluates Readiness: Criteria are heavy on execution readiness. Showing that you will hit applicable milestones is critical. Agreement Negotiation: Selected applicants enter into agreements with DOE setting out authorization, oversight, and reporting obligations. Regulatory Clearance & Construction: DOE facilitates – but does not shortcut – safety, environmental, and licensing processes. Operations & Data Sharing: Participating projects provide performance data back to DOE to inform broader fleet deployment.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply

Download and Digest the RFA: Understand the requirements and how they interact with your NRC or DOE licensing strategy. Download the RFA here: https://www.energy.gov/ne/us-department-energy-reactor-pilot-program Align Internal Stakeholders: Lock in your project team, EPC partners, fuel suppliers, and financing plan before you apply. Prepare Your Technical Volume: Treat it like a bankability package: Engineering & Licensing – final design or near-final, plus licensing schedule

Fuel – source, enrichment, fabrication, and waste management plan

Execution Plan – timeline, contractors, procurement strategy

Risk Management – cost control, schedule discipline, regulatory engagement plan

Site plan (land control, interconnection, environmental review)

Financial viability (capital stack, risk allocation) Submit to DOE: Email DOEReactorProgram@id.doe.gov. Rolling submissions are currently accepted. Engage Early & Often: Follow up with DOE to clarify questions, provide supplemental information, and stay on their radar. Integrate State & Utility Buy-In: Integrate state and utility support via MOUs, cost-recovery mechanisms, or forward offtake frameworks for subsequent NRC-licensed units.

Pro Tips for Scalable Models

Think Fleet from Day One: Submit with a multi-site vision – don't just prove you can build one. Show DOE and financiers that you can replicate.

Exploit State Synergies: Pair your application with a state policy push – like clean energy standards or coal-to-nuclear transition incentives.

Build a Media Strategy: Public perception matters. DOE will notice applicants who can demonstrate strong stakeholder and community support.

Conclusion

The structured approach of the 10 Reactor Fleet Program offers several specific advantages, such as lower financial risks, expedited deployment timelines, scalability and a streamlined process. If successful, it can be a practical pathway to making nuclear deployment scalable, financeable, and repeatable in the US. With the right team, capital structure, and regulatory strategy, this program can turn a single advanced reactor into the first of many. Our team is actively tracking the deadlines, policy shifts and strategies that matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.