After The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Could C-PACE For C&I Solar Have Its Moment In The Sun?

The recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) has introduced significant hurdles to obtaining the tax equity financing upon which solar developers have traditionally relied. As the industry seeks to adapt to this changed landscape, new forms of financing may emerge as key drivers of solar deployment.



One such mechanism is Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy or "C-PACE." For commercial property owners and developers, C-PACE offers a powerful tool to finance energy, water, and resilience-related improvements with no upfront costs, long-term repayment, and significant energy savings. As tax equity financing becomes more challenging to secure, C-PACE could play a particularly important role for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developers seeking financing in a post-OBBBA world.



OBBBA's Restriction of Solar Tax Incentives



Among other things, under the OBBBA, solar projects must either begin construction within 12 months of the OBBBA's passage (i.e., by July 4, 2026) or be placed in service by the end of 2027 to qualify for the Section 48E investment tax credit (ITC) or Section 45Y production tax credit (PTC). And while the OBBBA referenced the IRS guidance defining "beginning of construction," offering a ray of hope to developers seeking further clarity regarding what would be required of them, President Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) on July 7, 2025, following the OBBBA's passage, directing the Secretary of the Treasury to "strictly enforce the termination of the clean electricity production and investment tax credits" and, more specifically, to issue new, stricter guidance on "beginning of construction" with 45 days of the EO1. This call for new "beginning of construction" guidance has thrown into doubt years of industry consensus around the meaning of that phrase for purposes of claiming the ITC and PTC.



The OBBBA also introduced a range of new requirements for ITC and PTC eligibility related to so-called "prohibited foreign entities." The requirements, among other things, bar prohibited foreign entities from claiming the ITC or PTC, and restrict projects that begin construction after December 31, 2025 from sourcing too great a proportion of their project equipment (based on costs) from suppliers that are "prohibited foreign entities." The definition of "prohibited foreign entity" is broad and beyond the scope of this article, but, at a high level, the requirements will primarily restrict Chinese investment and the use of equipment manufactured in China or by entities with ties to China.



C-PACE: A potential alternative financing solution



In its basic form, C-PACE allows commercial property owners to finance a broad range of building improvements, including solar installations, using the value of their property. Unlike traditional loans, C-PACE offers long-term, low-cost financing that is repaid through a benefit assessment lien on the property. This lien is pari passu with, or subordinate to, municipal taxes but senior to all other liens, providing security for lenders and flexibility for property owners.



Key benefits for property owners and developers include:

Flexibility of Use: C-PACE is a proven way for commercial property owners and developers to finance new construction, complex renovations, simple energy upgrades, or to recapitalize completed projects. C-PACE can finance commercial real estate projects from $100K to $100MM plus.

C-PACE is a proven way for commercial property owners and developers to finance new construction, complex renovations, simple energy upgrades, or to recapitalize completed projects. C-PACE can finance commercial real estate projects from $100K to $100MM plus. Lower Cost of Capital: Property owners can replace expensive debt or equity with C-PACE financing, reducing their overall cost of capital.

Property owners can replace expensive debt or equity with C-PACE financing, reducing their overall cost of capital. No Upfront Costs: Financing is available for up to 100% of the project cost, and it can be combined with other sources of funding.

Financing is available for up to 100% of the project cost, and it can be combined with other sources of funding. Long-Term Repayment: Loan terms can extend up to the weighted average life of the financed improvements—up to 30 years—with fixed or adjustable interest rates. Adjustable rate options typically offer greater flexibility if the borrower's intention is to pay off the C-PACE loan early.

Loan terms can extend up to the weighted average life of the financed improvements—up to 30 years—with fixed or adjustable interest rates. Adjustable rate options typically offer greater flexibility if the borrower's intention is to pay off the C-PACE loan early. Regulatory Compliance: C-PACE can help property owners comply with updated municipal building codes and local environmental or greenhouse gas regulations.

C-PACE can help property owners comply with updated municipal building codes and local environmental or greenhouse gas regulations. Energy Savings: With electricity prices expected to rise, energy improvements financed through C-PACE can significantly reduce a building's energy bills.

C-PACE can be combined with other financing solutions, like tax equity, but it is a mechanism enabled by state and local policy and thus relatively insulated from the vagaries of federal tax policy.



The C-PACE loan process and eligibility rules accordingly vary from state to state. In New York, C-PACE is available for commercially owned properties, including those owned by corporations, LLCs, partnerships, and REITs. Properties must not be in bankruptcy or subject to pending bankruptcy proceedings, and owners must be current on mortgage and property tax payments. C-PACE loans can finance installation of renewable energy systems (solar, wind, geothermal, fuel cells, and more), energy efficiency improvements (window and door replacement, lighting, insulation, HVAC upgrades, and similar projects), as well as energy audits.



In many states across the country, C-PACE can be used to finance a much broader range of measures that improve the performance of commercial buildings. C-PACE can also be used retroactively to refinance previously completed projects. Indeed, C-PACE is available throughout the nation, with enabling legislation active in 40 states plus D.C., and programs currently operating in 32 states plus D.C., according to PACENation. It has financed everything from a 80 kW solar PV system for a commercial office in Westport, Connecticut to a 100 kW system as part of a waterfront office development in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Property owners and developers have used C-PACE to finance over $10 billion in commercial, multifamily, and industrial projects as of mid-2025.



With the ink on the OBBBA barely dry, it is difficult to predict how the dust will settle for federal tax incentives for the solar industry. Now may be the time for solar developers in the C&I space to consider additional financing solutions, including giving C-PACE a hard look to see if it is feasible for their projects. Long overshadowed by the federal tax code's generous incentives, C-PACE is poised to potentially play a much greater role in helping finance C&I solar projects.

Footnote

1. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/ending-market-distorting-subsidies-for-unreliable-foreign%E2%80%91controlled-energy-sources/

