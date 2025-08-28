ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Alternative Power Plays:Community-level Decarbonization (Podcast)

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Stephen McCloskey, Residential Energy Efficiency Analyst at Cape Light Compact.
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Stephen McCloskey, Residential Energy Efficiency Analyst at Cape Light Compact. Cape Light Compact is an energy services organization operated by the 21 towns on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Dukes County in Massachusetts. In his role, McCloskey helps with the administration of its energy efficiency programs for single-family residential customers.

During their conversation, the trio take a deep dive into Cape Light Compact's energy efficiency programs, specifically the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering, or C-V-E-O, and how they're working to decarbonize the communities they serve. They discuss the unique challenges and opportunities with decarbonization at a smaller scale, the process for customers to adopt greener energy options and how Cape Light is making a difference not just in New England but is actually setting an example for communities well beyond the Northeast.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Alan M. Seltzer
John F. Povilaitis
