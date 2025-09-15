Responses To DOD Survey On Alternatives To TSCA High Priority Chemicals Due September 26, 2025

The U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment is developing a proof of concept to conduct chemical alternatives assessments (AA) in collaboration with industry. As a first step, DOD will conduct a pilot project to assess alternatives for a chemical of emerging concern to DOD and industry. According to DOD, a consortium of universities will assist DOD in the AA.

To help with the chemical selection for the pilot project, DOD is conducting a survey that will allow it to understand better alternative chemical needs. Although the survey is focused on Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) high priority substances, DOD states that it is open to feedback on other chemicals of concern and their critical applications for the pilot study. DOD notes that the survey is intended solely for informing the AA pilot study selection. Questions, information, or responses should be sent to the program mailbox, osd.pentagon.ousd-atl.mbx.cmrmp@mail.mil. Responses are due September 26, 2025.