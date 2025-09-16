P2N0 - Edition 35 - News And Views On The Drive Towards Net-Zero GHG Emissions

Welcome to Edition 35 of P2N0 covering the drive to avoid, reduce and remove greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to progress to net-zero GHG emissions (NZE).

Welcome to Edition 35 of P 2 N 0 covering the drive to avoid, reduce and remove greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to progress to net-zero GHG emissions (NZE).

P 2 N 0 covers significant news items globally, reporting on them in short form, focusing on policy settings and legal and project developments and trends. This Edition 35 covers news items arising during the period August 1 to August 31, 2025.

P 2 N 0 does not cover news items about climate change, M&A activity, or news items that are negative.

After consultation, we are to move to a quarterly cadence for P 2 N 0 , with the first quarterly P 2 N 0 to cover September, October and November 2025. In addition to the Quarterly P 2 N 0 , we will provide weekly coverage of the most significant issues and new items – Weekly P 2 N 0 . Finally, once a month we will publish a standalone article in our Current State of Play series.

HEADLINES FROM AUGUST 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2025

New cadence:

As noted above, we are moving to quarterly cadence for P 2 N 0 , with the first quarterly P 2 N 0 to cover September, October and November 2025. During December 2025 we will publish a COP-30 Special Edition.

In addition to the Quarterly P 2 N 0 , we will provide weekly coverage of the most significant issues and new items of each week covered in more detail. The Weekly P 2 N 0 coverage will commence in October 2025 and will be limited to five pages in length.

Finally, once a month we will publish standalone articles, entitled Current State of Play.

The first Current State of Play will be published during the week beginning September 22, 2025, and will cover Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, by considering Carbon Capture and Storage1 (CCS) and Carbon Dioxide Removal2 (CDR) in the context of Article 6 and carbon credits and carbon offsets generally. Both CCS and CDR are required to address climate change, together with other means of decarbonization and achieving the energy transition3 .

As currently planned, Current State of Play publications will cover Climate Risk Disclosure, Digital Infrastructure, and Hydrogen, the Difficult to Decarbonize Sectors.

Opening observations:

As has been the case since first covering progress to net zero over five years ago, the month of August has been a quieter month for news and publications as folk in the Northern Hemisphere take their summer vacations and legislators enjoy summer recessions.

Throughout August 2025, a number of themes continued, as follows:

Continued analysis of the implications of the increased demand for electrical energy and water for data centres (and " bit barns ") driven by the continued development of AI, including: The immediate impact of increased electrical demand on the cost of electrical energy and the need to augment and to expand transmission networks; and The procurement of natural gas and nuclear electrical energy capacity by hyper-scalers to ensure that they have sufficient electrical energy capacity available in the near to medium term.



The procurement of natural gas and nuclear electrical energy capacity to provide secure electrical energy supply for data centres is a theme globally. For example, in the UK, developers of three data centres in the south of England are seeking gas supplies and connections for this purpose, and in the US, power utilities are planning to spend up to USD 212 billion this year, with 25% of that spend estimated to relate to increased demand from data centers (or bit barns).



It is clear that there is no shortage of capital available for the development of digital infrastructure, increasingly supported by a strong second market in the form of infrastructure securitization. One of the upcoming standalone articles will be dedicated to infrastructure securitization.



This month, the author has read two new terms – bit barns (for data centres) and Goldilocks power source (natural gas as the fuel for electrical energy capacity to power data centres).

Continued development of thinking, and development and tabling of initiatives to address the need for critical materials, metals and minerals (CM3) across the defence sector and more broadly in the context of national security.



By way of a reminder: CM 3 are: 1. Bauxite, High Purity Alumina, and Aluminium; 2. Antimony; 3. Beryllium; 4. Bismuth; 5. Cobalt; 6. Copper; 7. Gallium; 8. Germanium; 9. Graphite; 10. Indium; 11. Lithium; 12. Magnesium; 13. Manganese; 14. Nickel; 15. Niobium; 16. Platinum metals; 17. Rare Earths Elements ( REEs ); 18. Silicon and Silicon metals; 19. Tantalum; 20. Titanium and Titanium metal; 21. Tungsten; 22. Uranium; and, 23. Vanadium; and REEs are: 1. Cerium (Ce); 2. Dysprosium (Dy); 3. Erbium (Er); 4. Europium (Eu); 5. Gadolinium (Gd); 6. Holmium (Ho); 7. Lanthanum (La); 8. Lutetium (Lu); 9. Neodymium (Nd); 10. Praseodymium (Pr); 11. Promethium (Pm); 12. Samarium (Sm); 13. Scandium (Sc); 14. Terbium (Tb); 15. Thulium (Tm); 16. Ytterbium (Yb); and 17. Yttrium (Y).



In the context of data centres and AI the good folk at the US Geological Survey (USGS) published Key Minerals in Data Centers. The table below provides a summary:







In addition to demand for CM 3 and REEs for data centers themselves, the USGS reports that by 2028, data centers could consume 12% of electrical energy in the US .

) across the defence sector and more broadly in the context of national security.

Continued development of the framework to allow the operationalisation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement;

Continued communication of "ambitious efforts" of parties to the Paris Agreement to increase their commitments to avoid, reduce and remove GHG emissions for the purposes of achieving their nationally determined contributions;

Renewed focus on a price on carbon and renewed rigour in analysing the role of CCS in avoiding GHG emissions as the Northern Lights Project commenced injection of CO 2 ;

; Continued mixed news on the development of clean and renewable hydrogen production capacity and projects to transport and to use clean and renewable hydrogen globally. One of the key themes that has emerged is that China and the European Union are leading the world in the development of hydrogen production and transportation capacity and the development of the demand side for hydrogen; and

Continued withdrawal from initiatives: Edition 34 of P 2 N 0 noted that corporations and other organisations were withdrawing from global initiatives.



For example, a number of:

corporations have withdrawn from participation in the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), marking a lack of alignment between those corporations and the climate disclosure reporting assessment and reporting frameworks that are continuing to be developed; and

banks have withdrawn from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which was established at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 as part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). The key objective for the Alliance was aligning bank activities with achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 (Net-Zero 2050).

On August 27, 2025, it was reported widely that the NZBA had paused operations and is to hold a vote by the end of September 2025 to determine whether to continue working as an alliance or to change its basis of operation.



On August 27, 2025, it was reported widely that the NZBA had paused operations and is to hold a vote by the end of September 2025 to determine whether to continue working as an alliance or to change its basis of operation.





First BESS in West Africa: On August 14, 2025, it was reported widely that the first battery energy storage system (BESS) had commenced operation on Senegal.



As reported, the Walo BESS is connected to the transmission system of the Senelec, the transmission system operator (TSO) of Senegal. While the scale of the Walo BESS is not at the same level as in countries like Australia, it provides recognition of the acceptance of BESS as a means of providing transmission grid stabilisation.



On August 18, 2025, the good folk at the Visual Capitalist, published Visualising Africa's Battery Storage Pipeline. The publication provides a broad and clear perspective on the "game-changing" outcomes that BESS will achieve, critically in the context of remote grids. Click through, it is worth it!

Catching up on reading: During August 2025 , ahead of speaking engagements, the author caught up on carbon finance and carbon market reading. In the context of Africa, the following publications are recommended: Climate Finance Capacity Building Handbook published on August 20, 2025, by the Republic of Kenya, The National Treasury and Economic Planning; Carbon Market Framework published in July 2025 by the Malawi Government, Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Environmental Affairs Department; and Carbon Finance Playbook, Demystifying the capital raising process for Nature-based Carbon Projects in Emerging Markets published by USAID , an older publication, but one that provides a sound foundation.





India and Japan JCM: On August 29, 2025, it was announced that India and Japan had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in respect of the Joint Credit Mechanism to begin to cooperate to credit carbon credits through the development of decarbonization projects. (The Memorandum of Cooperation had been signed by August 5, 2025, but was not announced until August 29, 2025.)

On , it was announced that and had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in respect of the Joint Credit Mechanism to begin to cooperate to credit carbon credits through the development of decarbonization projects. (The Memorandum of Cooperation had been signed by August 5, 2025, but was not announced until August 29, 2025.) Oman announces incentives for Green Hydrogen projects: On August 13 and 14, 2025, Hydrom announced that the third bidding round for the development of green hydrogen projects in the Sultanate of Oman would include incentives. Key incentives include: A 90% reduction in land lease fees during the development stage, with potential additional relief during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase; Substantial reductions in base royalties during the early years of production; and Corporate tax exemptions of up to 10 years.



As might be expected, and as announced, the incentives:



"Together ... are designed to support early-stage project economics, improve internal rates of return, and accelerate progress towards Final Investment Decisions".

Itochu and Larsen & Toubro sign joint development agreement: On August 13, 2025, it was reported widely that Itochu and Larsen & Toubro had signed a joint development agreement to provide a framework to determine the feasibility of the development of the 300,000 metric tonnes a year Green Ammonia production facility at Kandla, in the Indian State of Gujarat.

On , it was reported widely that and had signed a to provide a framework to determine the feasibility of the development of the a year Green Ammonia production facility at , in the Indian . Green Ammonia for fertiliser use: Edition 34 of P 2 N 0 reported that towards the end of July 2025 , the results of the first auction for 75,000 metric tonnes a year of Green Ammonia (under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and undertaken by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI)) were announced.



SECI is working with the MNRE and the Department of Fertilizers .



During August 2025 , the following auction outcomes were reported: ACME to supply Paradeep Phosphates Limited with 75,000 metric tonnes of NH 3 a year at 55.75 rupees per kg (or USD 641 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; NTPC Renewable Energy to supply Krishana Phoschem Limited with 70,000 metric tonnes of NH 3 a year at 51.80 rupees per kg (or at USD 591 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; Oriana Power to supply Madhya Bharat Agro Projects Limited with 60,000 metric tonnes a year at 52.25 rupees per kg (or at USD 596 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; SCC Infrastructure to supply Madhya Bharat Agro Projects Limited with 70,000 metric tonnes a year at 53.55 rupees per kg (or at USD 596 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; Onix Renewable to supply Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals with 50,000 metric tonnes of NH 3 a year at 52.50 rupees per kg (or at USD 596 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; Jakson Green Private Limited to supply Coromandel International Limited in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with 85,000 metric tonnes of NH 3 a year at 50.75 rupees kg (or at USD 579 per metric tonne) under a 10-year term contract; ACME to supply Coromandel International with 50,00 metric tonnes of NH 3 a year at 52 rupees per kg (or at USD 593 per metric tonne), under a 10-year term contract; and Suryam International to supply Madras Fertilisers Limited with 4,000 tonnes NH 3 a year at 50 rupees per kg (or at USD 567 per metric tonne).





As announced by SECI , this is the first of a number of auctions to match supply with demand. For further detail about green hydrogen and green ammonia projects see the SECI site.



Comment: The most telling feature of the auction process is the price – remaining at below USD 0.68 a kg (or USD 680 a tonne). In contrast the European Hydrogen Bank action process has seen prices at the €1 a kg price point. In this context, it is important to note that the prices are for fertilizer use, not for energy use.





of reported that towards the end of , the results of the first auction for a year of (under the and undertaken by the were announced. is working with the and the . During , the following auction outcomes were reported: Towards Near-Zero Emissions Steel: Modelling-Based Policy Insights for Major Producers was published during August 2025 (with support from WRI India, s-curve economics, Cambridge Econometrics and University of Exeter).





As has been noted previously in P 2 N 0 , iron and steel production (together with cement production) is going to continue as the main stay of economic development in countries with continuing population growth and increasing urbanisation. In this context, the publication provides "up-to-the-minute" thinking about the policy settings that may be deployed to avoid, reduce and remove GHG emissions arising from the production of iron and steel. The publication is excellent and well-worth a read for those working in the sector, and the iron and steel value chain more generally.

KSA renewable electrical energy editorial: During July 2025 there was considerable coverage of the development of renewable electrical energy capacity and the increase in the production capacity for green hydrogen and ammonia.



As this news settled during August 2025 , several key points emerged: As well as being blessed with some of the world's best hydrocarbon resources, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ( KSA ) is blessed with some of the world's best renewable energy resources, solar and wind, critically radiant heat; The cost of renewable electrical energy generation in KSA is the lowest in the world, and it makes sense to develop renewable electrical energy to provide electrical energy rather than to use hydrocarbons; The policy settings of the KSA recognise this, with the National Renewable Energy Program providing for the development of renewable electrical energy projects with a view to renewable electrical energy providing 50% of the electrical energy demand by 2030; To achieve the 2030 renewable electrical energy demand target, it is estimated that 130 GW of renewable electrical energy capacity need to be developed. At the moment, KSA has around 55 GW of renewable electrical energy capacity being developed.

During there was considerable coverage of the development of renewable electrical energy capacity and the increase in the production capacity for green hydrogen and ammonia. As this news settled during , several key points emerged:

By way of reminder: During July 2025, the following news items provided the basis and the focus for this analysis:

KSA to develop Neom 2.0: On July 28, 2025, hydrogeninsight (at https://www.hydrogeninsight.com, under Saudi Arabia's second green hydrogen and ammonia plant will be nearly twice the size of 2.2 GW Neom project) reported that Técnicas Reunidas and Sinopec have been engaged to design the Yanbu hydrogen production hub.

On (at https://www.hydrogeninsight.com, under Saudi Arabia's second green hydrogen and ammonia plant will be nearly twice the size of 2.2 GW Neom project) reported that and have been engaged to design the Yanbu hydrogen production hub. KSA developing renewable energy and hydrogen exports: On July 21, 2025 , it was reported widely that the KSA had signed a number of agreements to establish the India-Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor.





KSA developing renewable energy and hydrogen exports: On July 21, 2025, it was reported widely that the KSA had signed a number of agreements to establish the India-Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor.

As reported, the agreements include a Joint Development Agreement between ACWA Power and EnBW providing a framework for the development of a hydrogen production hub in Yanbu, on the Red Sea Coast. In addition, ACWA Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Edison, TotalEnergies, Zhero Europe and EnBW under which there will be an assessment of the feasibility of exporting renewable energy from KSA to Europe.

On , it was reported widely that the KSA had signed a number of agreements to establish the India-Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor. As reported, the agreements include a Joint Development Agreement between ACWA Power and EnBW providing a framework for the development of a , on the Red Sea Coast. In addition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with and under which there will be an assessment of the feasibility of exporting renewable energy from KSA to Europe. KSA awards concessions for 15 GW of photovoltaic and wind projects: On July 13, 2025, it was reported widely that KSA had signed agreements for the development of seven new renewable energy projects. The agreements were signed under the National Renewable Energy Program, administered by the Ministry of Energy.



The agreements signed by ACWA Power in consortium with Badeel (owned by PIF) and Aramco Power (owned by Saudi Aramco).



As reported, the seven projects, with a total capacity of 15,000 MW, will cost USD 8.3 billion to develop.



They are:

five solar energy projects: Afif 1 – 2,000 MW; Afif 2 – 2,000 MW; Humaij – 3,000 MW; Bisha – 3,000 MW: Khulis – 2,000 MW; and two wind energy projects: Starah – 2,000 MW; and Shaqra – 1,000 MW.



This continues the Ministry of Energy's investment under the National Renewable Energy Program . To the end of 2024, 10 renewable energy projects had been developed, with 6,150 MW of photovoltaic solar and 400 MW of wind.

On July 13, 2025, it was reported widely that KSA had signed agreements for the development of seven new renewable energy projects. The agreements were signed under the National Renewable Energy Program, administered by the The agreements signed by in consortium with (owned by PIF) and (owned by Saudi Aramco). As reported, the seven projects, with a total capacity of 15,000 MW, will cost USD 8.3 billion to develop. They are:

HELPFUL PUBLICATIONS AND DATA BASES

In addition to publications covered by this edition of P 2 N 0 , the most noteworthy publications read by the author during August 2025 are:

From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia shipping fuels: During August 2025 , the good folk at the Global Maritime Forum published From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia shipping fuels.



The publication is excellent, providing a clear-sighted perspective on the progress made to date across the ammonia and methanol supply chains, and the fact that the pace of progress needs to increase to ensure that supply matches demand by 2030. As with many aspects of progress to net zero, the ammonia and methanol value chains have bottlenecks and pinch points.

During , the good folk at the Global Maritime Forum published From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia shipping fuels. The publication is excellent, providing a clear-sighted perspective on the progress made to date across the ammonia and methanol supply chains, and the fact that the pace of progress needs to increase to ensure that supply matches demand by 2030. As with many aspects of progress to net zero, the ammonia and methanol value chains have bottlenecks and pinch points. State of the art: CCS Technologies 2025: During July 2025, the good folk at the Global CCS Institute published State of the art: CCS Technologies 2025. The publication is worth a read, providing a punchy summary of CCS technologies.

Footnotes

1 Carbon Capture and Storage involves the capture of CO 2 that would otherwise be emitted to the climate system and the storage of that CO 2 (sequestration) permanently and securely in a geological formation. This avoids the emission of CO 2 into the climate system. Carbon Capture and Use involves the capture of CO 2 that would otherwise be emitted to the climate system, and the use of it for an industrial use, including to produce products that do not store CO 2 permanently.

2 Carbon Dioxide Removal involves the removal of CO2 that is already in the climate system (from the climate system) and the storage of the CO 2 in a more stable form of carbon, which is not permanent. This removes CO 2 emissions already in the climate system.

3 Each Current State of Play will address key and current risk. For example, one of the key risks of CDR is the risk of loss of the substance in which the CO2 removed is stored and the ongoing impact of that loss. To address this risk, a draft standard, Addressing nonpermanence / reversal has been released by the UNFCCC. The key proposal in the draft standard is that each project that may be subject to a reversal in sequestration must contribute to a Reversal Risk Buffer Pool a percentage of their emissions units (carbon credits) under Article 6.4, which carbon credits are cancelled if a reversal occurs.

4 The Joint Credit Mechanism is a bilateral carbon market mechanism involving Japan and a host country. It seeks to facilitate transfer of low carbon technologies and implementation of mitigation actions that enables developing countries to achieve sustainable development. As of August 2025, a JCM partnership document has been signed with 31 countries.

