13 August 2025

Navigating Offshore Energy: Marine Log Q&A

Liskow & Lewis

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
This Q&A from Marine Log provides insights from Liskow attorney Jana Grauberger on navigating offshore leasing, permitting, decommissioning, and compliance—spanning both traditional oil & gas and the offshore wind sector.
Read more here: Q&A: Navigating U.S. offshore energy's legal maze.

