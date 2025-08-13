Navigating Offshore Energy: Marine Log Q&A

Listen to this post

This Q&A from Marine Log provides insights from Liskow attorney Jana Grauberger on navigating offshore leasing, permitting, decommissioning, and compliance—spanning both traditional oil & gas and the offshore wind sector. A must‑read for anyone working offshore who wants to stay informed and ahead of legal challenges.

Read more here: Q&A: Navigating U.S. offshore energy's legal maze.

