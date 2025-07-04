Directs the Department of State (DOS), Department of the Treasury (Treasury), Department of Defense (DOD), Department of the Interior (DOI), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Small Business Administration (SBA), National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) offices involved in funding energy infrastructure and critical mineral or material projects to streamline and coordinate their application and funding processes. Agencies are also required to seek applicant consent for data sharing and to withhold disbursement until that consent is received.

Within 60 days, agencies must update their policies to allow such coordination, and within 180 days, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and NEDC, in coordination with the heads of the aforementioned agencies, must develop a unified, cross-agency application for related funding programs.

Trump Executive Order - Simplifying the Funding of Energy Infrastructure and Critical Mineral and Material Projects

