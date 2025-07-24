ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Changes To Energy Policy In The OBBBA: What You Need To Know

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Mary Burke Baker,Michael W. Evans, and Martha Pugh

On 4 July 2025, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) into law, making substantive changes to incentives for clean energy. OBBBA took many twists and turns as it worked its way through the House and the Senate, and our Tax Policy and Power practice groups provided a comprehensive overview of the final clean energy policies in the legislation. We will also considered President Trump's recent Executive Order giving Treasury 45 days to issue guidance on beginning of construction and FEOC rules and how that guidance could affect your ability to qualify projects and production for tax credits.

Authors
Photo of Mary Burke Baker
Mary Burke Baker
Photo of Michael W. Evans
Michael W. Evans
Photo of Martha Pugh
Martha Pugh
