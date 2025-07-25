A New Nuclear Strategy In New York State

As New York Governor Kathy Hochul's commitment to renewable energy has been challenged both by Washington and by her own Administration's evolving priorities, she has embarked on a new strategy to elevate the profile of nuclear energy in the state. While a nuclear strategy will not solve New York's immediate need for new sources of energy, particularly in New York City and Long Island—or even close the long-term capacity gap—the Governor's nuclear announcement last month begins a serious discussion about the future role of this historically controversial, emission-free source of power.



At a June 23, 2025 press event at the Niagara Power Project, flanked by government officials, labor and industry representatives, Governor Hochul directed the New York Power Authority ("NYPA"), in coordination with the New York State Department of Public Service ("DPS"), to develop and construct "at least one new nuclear energy facility," which will be "a zero-emission advanced . . . power plant" with a total capacity of "no less than one gigawatt" of electricity by 2040. The directive makes tangible some of the commitments to increasing the role of nuclear power in New York made by Hochul in her January 2025 State of the State Address and by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") in the 2025 Blueprint for Consideration of Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies released that same month.



New York State has delegated to NYPA major responsibilities for expanding and advancing New York's energy infrastructure in the past, including the 1961 Niagara Power Project and the 1968 James A. Fitzpatrick nuclear plant, among others. While Hochul's announcement follows in this historic vein, the NYPA endeavor will force New York to confront anew questions about developing new nuclear resources, including the siting process and the ways in which NYPA will look to partner with others to realize the state's aspirations.



Further, NYPA's work will be only one leg of New York's nuclear stool, with NYSERDA slated to release a "Master Plan" in late 2026 for "Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development", and DPS (which serves as staff to the Public Service Commission ("PSC")) required to consider the future of the state's aging nuclear fleet, which accounts for more than 20% of the state's existing generation capacity.



Because nuclear power cannot satisfy the near-term demand for zero-emission energy in New York, the State must amplify its commitment to deploying wind, solar, and transmission resources, notwithstanding challenging recent changes in federal policy. Nonetheless, the Governor's announcement is a notable milestone in the State's support for nuclear power technologies. In 2021 the State encouraged the shut-down of the last operating reactor at the Indian Point facility in Westchester County, due to safety concerns. At the time, it seemed far-fetched that New York would announce the development of a new nuclear facility just four years later. Whether Hochul's "no less than" one-gigawatt plan results in only a single facility, or instead emerges as a vanguard project that catalyzes a future New York nuclear market, will depend on an extraordinary level of complex legal, commercial, and political work in the months and years ahead.



Partnerships, Procurements, and Public-Private Coordination



Governor Hochul's announcement did not specify how NYPA should proceed in development and construction of the new facility, but she did hint at private-sector involvement. NYPA will be called on to lead the initiative, Hochul said, in "coordination with [DPS] . . . either alone or in partnership with private entities." Further, she directed NYPA to "secure the key partnerships needed for the project."



Clearly, we should expect the involvement of some number of non-NYPA entities, and the nature of their potential involvement (and the manner of their selection) is likely to play out in the coming months—potentially through a competitive solicitation for certain aspects of the project's development, including siting, facility design, and construction.



The State's existing relationship with Constellation Energy Corporation ("Constellation") may serve as a model. Constellation is the operator and majority owner of all three of New York's currently-operating nuclear power facilities—Nine Mile Point, Ginna, and Fitzpatrick—and the operator of twelve other nuclear plants in the PJM, ERCOT, and MISO balancing areas. In fact, Gov. Hochul's press release reads in part: "This initiative also builds on the State's ongoing financial support to Constellation to pursue an early site permitting process for a new project at its Nine Mile Point Clean Energy Center[.]" Constellation not only is the nation's largest producer of clean energy, but also is well-known both to NYPA and to New York State regulators, sports a nearly $100 billion market capitalization, and, as of recently, has experience assembling the funds and expertise to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear facility.



The "Specs" Question: Choosing the Right Technology for NYPA's Project—and Beyond



Hochul's announcement that NYPA will develop an "advanced nuclear" facility suggests a technological departure from the state's legacy nuclear fleet. While "advanced nuclear" could mean a fusion reactor (a technology which has not yet been commercialized) or a radioisotope system (a technology primarily used in spacecraft), the term in this context almost certainly refers to a next-generation (i.e., Generation III, III+ or IV) fission reactor. (The Nine Mile Point, Fitzpatrick, and Ginna facilities, along with other legacy nuclear facilities across the United States and Canada, are classified as Generation II fission reactors.)



Advanced fission reactors' comparatively simple designs allow them to be built with fewer components and require less frequent maintenance. Notably, they are designed to be safer than legacy nuclear facilities, generally featuring "passive" safety systems in which gravity, natural convection, and the use of existing pressure differentials within the reactor serve to shut down and cool the reactor in the event of an accident without human intervention.



Consider the addition of Units 3 and 4 to Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle facility in Burke County, Georgia. For the new units, Georgia Power and its partners selected the Westinghouse AP1000 reactor, a Generation III+ pressurized water reactor ("PWR") technology with a net power production capacity of 1,117 MW. The new units commenced commercial operation in 2023 and 2024 respectively and are the first utility-scale nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in over 30 years.



Keeping in mind Hochul's specification that the NYPA facility be of "no less than one gigawatt" in capacity, the Westinghouse AP1000 PWR may hold the pole position for technology type should NYPA elect to build a single PWR; it's the right size and – with Vogtle – U.S. firms have shown they construct and operate them, an advantage no other advanced reactor model can claim. However, whether the Generation III+ PWR compares favorably to alternative advanced fission technology types, especially on the basis of cost, is a question muddled by the myriad hiccups that led to the Vogtle project's extraordinary cost overruns. By the time construction was completed, total project cost had exceeded the initial budget by $17 billion and drove the reactors' manufacturer, Westinghouse Electric Co., into bankruptcy. The Vogtle experience will provide valuable lessons to any commercial nuclear power developer in the United States in the coming years, including the concept that building multiple units as part of a single project will drive down the cost for each successive unit built and lead to a lower total project cost overall (though this claim is contested with respect to its applicability to the Vogtle saga). But that lesson in particular may militate in favor of selecting for the NYPA project a different technology type entirely: the small modular reactor, or "SMR."



Believed by some industry observers to be the future of nuclear power in the United States, SMRs trade facility size (ranging from 60 MW to 300 MW, compared to the 600 MW to 1,500 MW typical of Generation II facilities) for lower upfront capital costs, siting flexibility, and the potential cost- and speed-of-deployment advantages that come with modularity, all of which suggest significantly higher deploy-ability than larger facilities. In theory, SMRs could be deployed on smaller parcels than larger facilities, and due to their relatively lower power output, SMRs could avail themselves of a broader range of physical grid interconnection opportunities.



SMRs may soon be deployable in the United States. At least two firms, Holtec International ("Holtec") and TerraPower, claim to be able to build SMRs right now. Holtec has units under development on the site of the existing Palisades nuclear facility in Michigan and public ambitions of building 10 GW of SMR capacity in the United States by 2040. And TerraPower, which became the first developer to submit an SMR license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") in 2024, recently announced supplier contracts for its "Natrium" project in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Additionally, since 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy has partnered with NuScale Power, which became the first developer to receive NRC approval for its SMR design in 2020, and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems to construct a proof-of-concept SMR facility at the Idaho National Laboratory, with hopes of completing the project by 2030.



Hochul's at-least-one-gigawatt goal could be fulfilled by building a small fleet of co-located SMRs, an approach that could capitalize on the cost advantages of building multiple units as part of a single project. Moreover, enthusiasm at the federal level for SMR development has survived the 2025 presidential administration transition, and that enthusiasm may be more likely to convert into financial support if Washington is pleased with NYPA's technology type selection.



Lessons from Other First-of-a-Kind Energy Projects in the Northeast



Whether NYPA elects to build a multi-SMR facility or a larger, single-unit advanced fission facility, all parties involved – NYPA, NYSERDA, DPS/the PSC, and the Governor – should look to the lessons learned from other first-of-a-kind, proof-of-concept deployments in the Northeast, and ask how the NYPA project can serve as a stepping-stone to the selection and construction of future nuclear power facilities. By using the NYPA project to lay a path for development of other facilities in the future, the State can gain traction not only on its 100%-by-2040 zero-emission electricity system requirement under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (2019) ("CLCPA"), but also on the CLCPA's broader requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% from 1990 levels by 2050.

Though Hochul's announcement does not include mention of a "pilot project," first-of-a-kind generation projects historically have played a crucial role in proving out technology and related development strategies, driving down costs and setting the stage for future deployment.



The successful development and operation of the Block Island Wind Farm off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016, and the South Fork Wind Farm off the cost of Montauk, New York in 2024, for example, paved pathways for permitting, contracting, procurement, and new technology construction for the offshore wind industry in the United States, encouraging investment and market participation in the United States from the world's offshore wind development giants. Though comparatively smaller (30 MW and 130 MW respectively) and more expensive ($244/MWh and $160/MWh, respectively) than follow-on offshore wind projects, those early smaller projects unlocked a new market and trailblazed a path for the larger and more economical offshore wind projects that followed.



New York itself has recently kicked off a proof-of-concept effort to deploy the state's first long duration energy storage ("LDES") facilities. In June 2024, NYSERDA and the PSC authorized several LDES demonstration and pilot programs that "utilize a variety of technologies including iron-air batteries, zinc alkaline batteries, and hydrogen storage" to "best position New York to timely develop and deploy LDES assets when the electric power system requires it." NYSERDA is seeking to award 20% of its upcoming bulk energy storage procurement to LDES resources, and other states and utilities have initiated similar LDES demonstration projects to jumpstart that nascent market.



In short, New York State and the northeast markets more broadly have significant recent experience with supporting early-stage clean energy development projects, and myriad examples of how to ensure that such early-stage support leads to effective leveraging of private sector investment in order to reduce ratepayer costs, spur new economic development, and position the state for significant private investment.



New York's Climate Law and Related Regulations: How Does New Nuclear Fit In?



The CLCPA makes no specific mention of the potential contributions of nuclear power to decarbonizing the state's energy resource mix, and defines the State's 70% renewable-power-by-2030 goal explicitly with reference to "renewable sources," a category in which nuclear power is not included. The CLCPA's 2040 zero-emissions target, on the other hand, does not explicitly disclaim a role for nuclear facilities.



On the other hand, the Climate Action Council's (the "CAC") Scoping Plan (2022) (the "Scoping Plan")), the State's implementation plan for the CLCPA, does discuss possible avenues for developing nuclear power, contemplating that the advanced nuclear power facilities may be developed in the state in order to achieve the 2040 zero-emissions target – all in furtherance of the CLCPA's 2050 85% emissions-reduction target – and specifically hypothesizing a role for SMRs.



The Scoping Plan is due to be updated in 2028, and revisions would have to squarely contemplate the role of nuclear power in the State's power supply plans and emissions-reductions efforts. At the least, the next iteration of the Scoping Plan would have to describe in detail how DPS should proceed in designing funding sources for new nuclear facilities (whether it be a revised Zero-Emissions Credit, which we discuss below, or some successor mechanism)—if the State determines that it should provide such a funding source at all.



Relatedly, the State Energy Plan ("SEP"), which is now under revision, should signal clearly to the CAC and to the private sector how State authorities are thinking about the issues involved in, and the role of, the development of the NYPA facility. Although the in-progress draft of the SEP is not publicly available, materials made available for the June 25, 2025 State Energy Planning Board Meeting suggest that NYSERDA is considering whether new nuclear power could substitute for new natural gas generating capacity that may be needed by 2040 to satisfy the state's energy needs; whether the State should engage in multi-state collaboration related to new nuclear development; and whether the State should pursue additional deployment opportunities "in parallel with ongoing initiatives" like the NYPA project.



NYSERDA officials commented at the June 25 meeting that a draft SEP is likely to be released this summer. Because New York State agencies are required by law to implement the SEP, parties interested in the NYPA nuclear announcement and the potential for further nuclear development should pay careful attention to the final SEP, currently slated to be released in December 2025.



Compensation: New York's "ZECs"



Related to questions about the CLCPA and the Scoping Plan is the problem of fairly but adequately compensating the new NYPA facility and other "new" and "advanced" nuclear facilities, all while balancing the Governor's focus on reducing energy costs for New York ratepayers. The State has a legacy mechanism for allocating out-of-market revenue to nuclear power producers: the Zero-Emissions Credit ("ZEC"). Like a Renewable Energy Credit ("REC"), but for nuclear power facilities, a ZEC represents the environmental attributes of one megawatt hour of zero-emission nuclear generation. Under the program, NYSERDA procures ZECs from nuclear facilities and in turn sells them to load-serving entities. Because the ZEC's value consists of a base incentive representing the social cost of carbon that decreases if wholesale electricity prices rise, it provides revenue certainty for the existing nuclear fleet, ensuring those plants can operate over the long term and obtain financing for construction and maintenance.



However, the ZEC was not designed to support new nuclear facilities. Rather, the ZEC was originally incorporated into the State's 2016 Clean Energy Standard, through orders of the PSC, to ensure the continued operation of existing facilities, which have different capital needs and challenges than facilities in the early stages of development. Moreover, the ZEC program as it exists now will sunset in 2029, and the Scoping Plan now in-progress calls for the State to consider whether support beyond that time will be necessary to keep New York's existing nuclear fleet operational.



In order to provide appropriate market signals and time for Constellation to invest the funds needed to keep the existing fleet safe and operating as it continues to age, the State will need to determine well ahead of the ZEC's current sunset date the right mechanism (continuation of the ZEC as designed, or otherwise) that balances its clean energy needs and ratepayer costs. That set of considerations sits on top of quickly changing federal policy in the energy industry, and in the context of an upstate New York energy system that continues to take on new solar and wind capacity.



A number of alternative funding sources may be available to support New York's existing and future nuclear fleets. First, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 ("IRA") made existing nuclear facilities eligible for Section 45U zero-emission nuclear power production credits for electricity sold before January 1, 2033. Though the credit begins to phase out once a reactor's gross receipts exceed $25/MWh, and though the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act ("OBBBA") implemented certain additional foreign entity of concern requirements, Section 45U credits remain otherwise available. New York's fleet has been unable to take full advantage of Section 45U credits, because, inter alia, the credits' value is reduced if a facility receives ZEC payments or comparable payments under a state program. Accordingly, if New York allows its ZEC program to expire, the existing nuclear facilities could potentially offset that loss of revenue by obtaining higher-value Section 45U credits to support their continued operation—or, if the State chooses to support the facilities through a different mechanism, then the tax credit may be able to be maximized.



Second, electricity and capacity prices are expected to rise in the near and medium terms due to data center development and beneficial electrification. Wholesale electricity prices in Northeast markets are rising year-over-year and are expected to continue to do so; meanwhile, capacity prices in supply-constrained, data center-heavy balancing areas like the PJM Interconnection are soaring. While legacy nuclear facilities have sometimes struggled to clear capacity auctions, a number of factors may position the next generation of nuclear facilities to collect capacity revenues more reliably, including growing overall demand for power, increased market penetration by variable renewable resources, retirements of fossil-fired generators (who typically set the clearing price in capacity auctions), and the reduction in available hydro imports from Ontario and Québec, who have long supplied Northeast markets with cheap dispatchable power, as those provinces address their own demand growth.



And lastly, while likely not a solution for ensuring a nuclear project's near-term contribution to the State's clean energy goals, the appetite for private-sector offtake has increased. For example, Constellation's Clinton Clean Energy plant in Illinois signed a twenty-year power purchase agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc., rather than continuing to operate in the region's competitive wholesale electricity markets as Illinois' own ZEC was set to expire; and in Pennsylvania, Talen Energy's Susquehanna Steam Electric Station facility is now contracted to supply nearly two gigawatts of power to Amazon Web Services, Inc.'s data center campus nearby.



Siting New Nuclear in New York and the Role of the NRC



Where the new NYPA facility will be located is an open question. As mentioned above, Hochul has stated that sites under review include Constellation's three existing facility sites. It's also possible that the State will explore the possibility of using federal land such as Fort Drum, located in Jefferson County, to host the facility. Regardless, the siting process and the involvement of pertinent State and federal authorities will present challenges that the State has never faced before. New York State and federal authorities – namely the NRC, which exercises jurisdiction over certain elements of the siting process – have not approved the siting of a new nuclear facility in the State since 1974. This fifty-year hiatus, and the fact that the underlying applicable state law has changed fundamentally during that period, makes it hard to predict how the siting process for NYPA's facility will unfold.



The NRC licensing process proceeds roughly as follows. The developer of a nuclear power facility may choose to obtain an early site permit ("ESP") from the NRC. ESPs remain valid for 10 to 20 years from the date of issuance (and can be renewed beyond that period), and though ESPs are not required in order to proceed with developing a nuclear facility, they give a developer certainty that they may build on a particular site even before selecting the reactor technology to be used. Notably, in January 2025, Constellation and NYSERDA announced a grant proposal to the Department of Energy ("DOE") seeking funding to support an ESP application as Constellation explores the possibility of constructing one or more SMRs at the Nine Mile Point facility.



A developer must, however, obtain from the NRC either (i) both a construction permit and operating license (pursuant to 10 C.F.R. Part 50) or (ii) a single "combined license" (pursuant to 10 C.F.R. Part 52) in order to break ground on a project and operate it. Whichever licensing path the NYPA facility follows, the NRC will review the license application for: site characteristics (including descriptions of surrounding communities and of local seismology, geology, and hydrology); planned responses to hypothetical accidents; plans for plant operations (including the operator's technical qualifications); radiological effluents or discharges from the plant; and other application elements.



However, it is possible that the NRC licensing process will look different by the time that NYPA seeks its own license. In a May 23, 2025 Executive Order, President Trump called on the NRC to "undertake a review and wholesale revision of its regulations and guidance documents" in the interest of streamlining and accelerating the issuance of licenses. It is too soon to say whether the resultant process will in fact be faster or more straightforward, or whether the divisions between federal and state jurisdiction will be made more or less clear—or even whether the new regulations will be finalized before NYPA begins the licensing process.



On the state level, Article 10 of the New York Public Service Law ("PSL") governs the siting of large or repowered electric generating facilities that are not wind- or solar-powered. However, the text of the statute and the regulations clearly imply that the Article 10 regime was never intended to control, and perhaps cannot accommodate, (i) the siting of a nuclear-powered facility (as compared to, for example, a natural gas-fired facility, which the statute and regulations clearly contemplate) or (ii) a siting process over which jurisdiction is shared with a federal authority. Nevertheless, the process for obtaining a siting certificate under Article 10 calls for much of the same information as the NRC process (as that process stands today). An applicant must submit a pre-application preliminary scoping statement describing, among other things, potential environmental and health impacts of the facility, and the application itself must detail: site characteristics (surrounding communities, maps, geology, seismology, etc.); anticipated emissions and effluents; environmental impacts and safety implications; safety measures and emergency contingency plans; analysis of the facility's compatibility with New York environmental justice laws and regulations; evaluation of possible alternative locations; and other application elements.



If the State intends for NYPA's facility to be sited under the Article 10 regime, it would likely be necessary to pass legislation directing the PSC to develop new regulations for the siting of advanced nuclear facilities, or for the PSC to commence such a process on its own, or issue a declaratory order interpreting the jurisdictional interplay; in any event, the State's siting process would need to be augmented and/or clarified, including by taking into account existing (and likely preemptive) federal requirements.



Nuclear Power and the Trump Administration



For all its irrational hostility to wind and solar technologies, the Trump Administration has signaled that it intends to usher in an American "Nuclear Renaissance." Some of the Administration's energy-related policies so far announced – by executive order, through the OBBBA, and via public proclamations by leading officials – have focused on extending the lifetimes of existing nuclear facilities, while others have promised support for quickly deploying new advanced nuclear facilities, with the aim of standing up 300 GW of new capacity by 2050. Under its new Secretary Chris Wright, DOE has re-launched a Biden-era program to award $900 million to promising efforts to commercialize SMRs, and disbursed a $57 million loan to restart the Palisades nuclear facility in Michigan. Additionally, the OBBBA did not modify the IRA's Section 45J credits for electricity produced by new or upgraded advanced nuclear facilities, and as discussed above, largely preserved the Section 45U credits for existing facilities.



Will this Administration's support for nuclear power actually spur the deployment of new capacity? As mentioned previously, President Trump's May 2025 Executive Order indicates at the very least a strong interest in speeding up the development cycle for nuclear facilities, and Secretary Wright's comments that he intends to repurpose the DOE Loan Programs Office ("LPO") – the office through which the Biden Administration committed over $100 billion in debt capital to the clean energy sector – to accelerate the "Nuclear Renaissance," may bode well for the sector as it moves toward cost-competitiveness. On the other hand, the way in which the NRC's regulations will be reformed and the timing of such reform remains uncertain, and the ability and appetite of Trump's DOE's to efficiently deploy capital for nuclear projects remains to be seen.



With that said, federal monetary support could ease New York's financial burden in supporting a nuclear program. For example, if a solar or wind developer has obtained LPO financing, NYSERDA's most recent Tier 1 REC agreements reduce the REC payments that NYSERDA would otherwise owe to that developer. Similar arrangements for advanced nuclear – including the new NYPA facility – could reduce taxpayer and/or ratepayer exposure.



In Conclusion



These are turbulent times for energy policy in America. Amidst the rocket-ship launch of renewable energy over the last half-decade, Trump returned to office bent on hammering that industry. And he's done just that, upending hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in investments across the country—including many projects in New York State. Governor Hochul's announcement that a new nuclear facility will be built arrives in this moment of turmoil. The process of realizing the NYPA project will raise a number of questions of first impression for New York regulators and policymakers—particularly if the State treats the process as a proof-of-concept endeavor for future nuclear deployments. In the meantime, while the Governor should press ahead, she must resist the temptation to use the new nuclear strategy to abandon the State's leadership position on renewable energy, especially in the electricity-hungry downstate region. New York's economy demands a vigorous commitment to both, regardless of the headwinds out of Washington.

