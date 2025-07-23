For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.

Lori Anne Dolqueist authored the article "The AI thirst trap: scrutiny builds around water-hungry data centers" for Daily Journal.

The article, which first appeared in Nossaman's California Water Views—2025 Outlook publication, takes a look at how artificial intelligence "has the potential to transform the water industry" and examines the manners in which "AI solutions are being developed to detect potential water supply failures before they happen, optimize water quality monitoring and treatment, assess the lifespan of infrastructure components and assist with drought and flood predictions." The article states, "As concerns about the availability of future water resources grow in tandem with concerns about water affordability, the possibility of harnessing this new technology to minimize costs and maximize productivity becomes even more enticing. The need for massive amounts of water to support the AI industry, however, could cancel out any potential gains in water efficiency and sustainability through the use of AI."

