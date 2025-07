Authorizes Steel Reef US Pipelines LLC to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota, for the export of natural gas liquids to Canada...

Authorizes Steel Reef US Pipelines LLC to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota, for the export of natural gas liquids to Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Presidential Permit Authorizing Steel Reef US Pipelines LLC to Operate and Maintain Pipeline Facilities at Burke County, North Dakota, at the International Boundary Between the United States and Canada

