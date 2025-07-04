ARTICLE
4 July 2025

Presidential Permit Authorizing South Bow (USA) LP To Operate And Maintain Pipeline Facilities At Cavalier County, North Dakota, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada (Trump EO Tracker)

United States North Dakota Energy and Natural Resources
Authorizes South Bow (USA) LP to operate and maintain an existing 30-inch cross-border pipeline in Cavalier County, North Dakota, for the transport of all hydrocarbons and petroleum products (excluding natural gas regulated under the Natural Gas Act), subject to federal safety and environmental compliance requirements.

