Governor Of Oregon Orders Clean Energy Overhaul

Key Takeaways

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued Executive Order (EO) 25-29 on November 19, 2025, directing Oregon agencies to fast-track the state's clean energy transition.

The EO mandates implementation of the Oregon Energy Strategy, orders the streamlining of permitting for renewable energy and energy storage projects, and prioritizes transmission planning to improve grid reliability and affordability. The EO emphasizes infrastructure development, regulatory streamlining, and resilience measures to meet the state's ambitious climate goals, while also supporting public-private partnerships to explore emerging carbon-free technologies.

Agency work plan updates and stakeholder engagement processes should begin in early 2026. Agency reports and recommendations are due in July and September of the coming year.

With the signing of this order, which follows on the heels of the Washington Clean Energy Siting Council's 2025 Report, the Pacific Northwest continues to move toward aligning regulatory structures with decarbonization goals.

Summary of Directives

Foster the Transition to a Clean Energy Economy

State agencies are directed to align their decisions and investments with Oregon's Energy Strategy, focusing on the five least-cost pathways (energy efficiency, clean electricity, electrification, low-carbon fuels, and resilience). Key objectives include advancing energy efficiency across all sectors, accelerating investment in clean electricity infrastructure, increasing electrification of vehicles and buildings, and strengthening the Low-Carbon Fuels Standard to achieve a 50% carbon intensity reduction by 2040. The order also directs the Public Utility Commission to establish criteria to value benefits from utility investments in system resiliency, such as microgrids, storage, and virtual power plants.

Get Clean Energy Projects Built

Agencies are tasked with streamlining land use, environmental reviews, permitting, and interconnection processes for clean energy projects and associated infrastructure. Initiatives include reducing barriers to the development of renewable generation, storage, grid infrastructure, updating land use planning rules, modernizing siting and permitting processes, designating transmission corridors on state and federal lands, and setting a goal of deploying 8 gigawatts of energy storage by 2045. Reports and recommendations to the Energy Facility Siting Council and the Governor are due in the second half of 2026.

Build a Resilient Clean Energy Economy

The Governor's order also aims to promote economic development and support emerging technologies. Agencies, including the Oregon Departments of Energy and Environmental Quality, must pursue public-private partnerships to support clean energy technologies, evaluate emerging carbon-free technologies, and propose frameworks to overcome risks and barriers. Progress will be reported in biennial energy reports, starting with the December 2026 submission to the legislature. The goal is to attract climate-friendly industries, create jobs, and align with Oregon's climate objectives.

