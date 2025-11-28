Alternative Power Plays: Transitions To Transmissions (Podcast)

Grid expansion is a challenge. On this, almost everyone can agree. But what will it take to expand electric grid capacity and what barriers need to be broken to advance transmission siting and permitting?

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays Christina Hayes, Executive Director at Americans for a Clean Energy Grid (ACEG) and Cici Vu, Director of Energy and Climate Equity at DNV Energy Insights USA, join hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis for a conversation on ACEG's Report addressing the important issue of public acceptance of new electric infrastructure projects.

ACEG is a non-profit public interest advocacy coalition focused on the need to expand, integrate and modernize the North American high-voltage electric grid. Christina has 20 years of experience as a regulatory energy attorney, including a decade at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She previously served as Vice President for Federal Regulatory Affairs at Berkshire Hathaway Energy. At ACEG, Christina has been a leading advocate for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC's landmark rule reforming regional transmission planning, Order No. 1920.

Cici works to design strategies that address complex environmental and social challenges, with an emphasis on infrastructure, policy, and community-centered planning. She is a co-author of a report came out in January of this year and is called "The PACE of Trust: A Framework by Community Voices for Advancing Transmission."

To learn more about ACEG, visit: https://www.cleanenergygrid.org/

To learn more about Christina Hayes, visit: https://cleanenergygrid.org/team/christina-hayes/

To learn more about Cici Vu, visit: https://www.iesna.com/speaker/cici-vu/

