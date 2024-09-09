Weekly IRS Roundup August 26 – August 30, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of August 26, 2024 – August 30, 2024.

August 26, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-35, which includes the following:

Revenue Ruling 2024-16, which provides the average annual effective interest rates for new loans under the Farm Credit System and lists the states within each Farm Credit System Bank Territory. These rates are used to compute the special use value of farmland for estate tax purposes under § 2032A of the Internal Revenue Code (Code).

Announcement 2024-32, which revokes the Code § 501(c)(3) determination for specified organizations and stipulates that contributions made to said organizations by individual donors are no longer deductible under Code § 170(b)(1)(A).

Proposed regulations that address issues under the dual consolidated loss rules, including the treatment of certain disregarded payments that result in losses for foreign tax purposes. These regulations clarify the interaction of dual consolidated loss rules with intercompany transactions under Code § 1503(d) and introduce rules for foreign hybrid entities.

August 26, 2024: The IRS identified new warning signs of incorrect Employee Retention Credit claims and urged businesses to review their filings to ensure eligibility and avoid mistakes. Common issues include unsupported claims of business suspension, wages paid to family members, and wages reported as payroll costs to qualify for the loan forgiveness.

August 27, 2024: The IRS concluded the "Protect Your Clients; Protect Yourself" summer campaign, which encouraged tax professionals to implement robust security measures to defend against identity theft and emerging data security threats. The campaign highlighted the critical need to protect sensitive information from cybercriminal exploitation.

August 27, 2024: The IRS reminded truckers that the deadline to file IRS Form 22901, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, and pay the heavy highway vehicle use tax for 2024 is September 3, 2024.

August 27, 2024: The IRS encouraged taxpayers to conduct a tax checkup at the end of the summer to adjust their withholding or payments and prevent unexpected tax bills next year. This initiative aims to help taxpayers align their tax payments with what they owe, especially those with gig economy jobs or other income not subject to withholding.

August 28, 2024: The IRS notified employers that they can use educational assistance programs to help employees repay their student loans through December 31, 2025.

August 28, 2024: The IRS extended the deadline to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments for certain individuals and businesses in the US Virgin Islands that were affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto. The new deadline is February 3, 2025. The extended deadline is available to taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including individuals and households that reside or have a business in any of the US Virgin Islands' four islands.

August 29, 2024: The IRS announced that full applications for the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit (48C) Program are open. The program aims to accelerate clean energy manufacturing and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

August 30, 2024: The IRS alerted businesses that, starting in tax year 2023, modifications in the SECURE 2.0 Act provisions could impact the completion of IRS Forms W-2. These provisions include de minimis financial incentives, the Roth Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees and Simplified Employee Pension Individual Retirement Arrangements, and the option to treat employer contributions as Roth contributions.

August 30, 2024: The IRS reminded taxpayers who receive a copy of IRS Form 1099-K from crowdfunding platforms to report distributions from those platforms as income when filing tax returns.

August 30, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

