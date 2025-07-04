EP Research Service Publishes Think Tank Briefing On EU Chemicals Strategy For Sustainability

On June 23, 2025, the European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) published a Think Tank briefing entitled "Targeted scrutiny of the EU chemicals strategy for sustainability." According to EPRS, while the European Commission (EC) has made progress in implementing initiatives outlined in the 2020 Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, certain key actions remain unfulfilled. These include revising the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation and the failure to ban exports of hazardous chemicals prohibited within the European Union (EU). The briefing notes that research "continues to reveal the health risks posed by man-made chemicals, particularly chemical mixtures and persistent substances such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are widely present in human populations and the environment." According to the briefing, regulatory delays and fragmented implementation undermine efforts to manage these risks. While new or forthcoming initiatives such as the Clean Industrial Deal, the competitiveness compass, and the chemicals industry package reflect the EU's continued commitment to sustainable chemicals policy, without clear alignment with the long-term strategies for a competitive and sustainable chemicals industry, and without proper coordination, "these overlapping strategies risk duplicating efforts and creating confusion." The briefing states that "[k]ey elements to ensure consistent and effective delivery include putting renewed focus on completing outstanding commitments, assessing existing strategies, integrating scientific insights, and streamlining governance to build a coherent and resilient regulatory framework."