Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

Takeaways

By 11.20.26, covered employers must take certain steps, as necessary, to address chemical substances under OSHA’s 2024 revised Hazard Communication Standard, including updating chemical labels, written hazard communication programs and employee training.

The revised rule updates hazard classifications and definitions, requires consideration of reasonably anticipated downstream uses, revises confidentiality provisions and updates requirements for compressed gases and aerosols.

Employers should also keep an eye on the separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures.

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The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) revised Hazard Communication Standard (HCS), often referred to as “HazCom,” generally requires employers to update workplace chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training for newly identified hazards by Nov. 20, 2026. See Hazard Communication Standard Extension of Compliance Dates, 91 Fed. Reg. 1695 (Jan. 15, 2026). As HazCom is one of the most heavily enforced OSHA rules (violations frequently appearing on OSHA’s list of most-cited standards), employers with employees who work with covered substances should ensure compliance.

Employers also must maintain a separate compliance timeline and checklist for chemical mixtures to avoid compliance gaps. Further, employers operating in jurisdictions with OSHA State Plans must verify specific compliance deadlines and requirements established by their state agencies, as they may differ from federal timelines.

Background

The HazCom aims to ensure effective employee communication on chemical hazards and employee understanding of hazards associated with products that they use for work. In May 2024, OSHA published revisions to the HazCom, codified at 29 C.F.R. § 1910.1200. OSHA explained that the changes are intended to align the standard with the United Nations’ Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals. According to OSHA, the revisions are designed to promote a more consistent approach to chemical hazard classification and communication through labels and safety data sheets (SDSs).

Key Revisions

Although HazCom’s overall framework remains largely unchanged, the revised rule adds a new hazard class (desensitized explosives) and revises the classification criteria for flammable gases and aerosols, among other things.

Important changes for employers include:

Changes to hazard classifications and definitions. OSHA revised certain hazard classification criteria, including criteria related to skin and eye hazards. The rule also updates certain defined terms that could affect how chemicals are classified and communicated in the workplace. Consideration of downstream uses. The revised rule requires hazard classifications to consider not only intended uses, but also certain reasonably anticipated downstream uses when supported by known or reasonably ascertainable information. Updated small-container labeling requirements. OSHA added specific labeling provisions for containers holding less than 100 milliliters. Confidential business information provisions. The revisions include changes that allow certain chemical concentration information to be withheld as confidential business information if specified regulatory requirements are satisfied. Compressed gases and aerosol products. Employers and manufacturers working with compressed gases, pressurized chemicals, and certain spray products should review the new requirements applicable to those hazards.

Focus on Downstream Uses

OSHA’s treatment of downstream chemical uses received significant attention during the rulemaking process. Some industry groups expressed concern that requiring hazard classifications to consider downstream uses could create compliance challenges for manufacturers and distributors that may not know all potential uses of their products throughout the supply chain.

In the final rule, OSHA modified the language and explained that classification obligations are tied to information that a manufacturer, importer, or distributor knows or can reasonably anticipate. OSHA stated that its revisions were intended to clarify the scope of the requirement.

Nevertheless, questions remain regarding how broadly OSHA may interpret the concept of a “reasonably anticipated” use in practice.

Will OSHA Grant Extensions?

The current Nov. 20, 2026, compliance date reflects a four-month extension from OSHA’s original timeline. In January 2026, OSHA issued a final rule extending certain compliance deadlines. OSHA explained that additional time was needed to develop and publish guidance materials for both regulated entities and agency personnel. OSHA stated that the extension would provide employers and other affected parties with additional time to review agency guidance before the revised requirements become effective. Industry groups generally supported the extension.

Employers should plan their compliance efforts around the Nov. 20, 2026, deadline.

Final Takeaway

With the Nov. 20, 2026, deadline approaching, employers should begin reviewing updated SDSs, evaluating workplace labeling practices, and assessing whether revisions to employee training programs will be necessary. Proactive compliance efforts may help reduce the risk of OSHA citations and enforcement activity.