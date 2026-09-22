EntertainHR: We’re Trying Our Best: Lessons On The Workplace And Trying New Things From Trying

I do not typically write in first person. But this article is all about trying and Trying, so for purposes of this article, I am trying something new. And I am trying to convince you to watch Trying, a delightful British TV show that just wrapped up its fifth season (and I’m hoping for a sixth!).

Trying follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who, in the first season, are trying to adopt a child. They and their support system – their parents, Nikki’s sister and brother-in-law, and best friends – support them on this new journey and as they try new things. By the fifth season (spoiler alert), they are raising the children they adopted, and everyone is trying new things. Jason and Nikki are both embarking on new jobs, Jason’s father Vic (Phil Davis) has opened a handyman business, and brother-in-law Scott (Darren Boyd) is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean. Some of these characters are trying bigger things than others.

This comedy is so charming, in part, because of the incredible growth audiences get to watch for every character. Indeed, the premise of the show is that everyone is trying new things to grow and be better than they were the day before. Trying provides a wealth of inspiration and lessons for people who want to be better than they were the day before, and it teaches us that the journey to better cannot be perfect. The journey is full of ups and downs, fits and starts, but somehow everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to.

Learning how to try new things and challenge ourselves are important skills in both personal and professional lives, as Trying shows us. I’m speaking from experience on this, as I recently undertook a huge challenge and tried three new things: I competed in a triathlon this summer despite not being a swimmer, not being on a bike in a decade, and not having run regularly since law school. But I finished the triathlon! And the second purpose of this article is to brag about completing a whole triathlon! The training was difficult, but it was worth it.

Not every new thing has to be as extreme as rowing across the Atlantic or competing in a triathlon: employers and employees benefit from trying new things in the workplace. First, employees have the opportunity to expand their skills, which makes them adaptable to new situations in the workplace. Transferable skills are especially important now as technology, including AI, poses new challenges across fields. Allowing employees an opportunity to be versatile by exposing them to and allowing them to learn about new areas and aspects of their jobs makes them more valuable to employers in the long run. Second, allowing employees to explore new tasks boosts their engagement in their jobs. It gets boring doing the same exact thing day in and day out. Trying something new encourages employees to be interested in their jobs and may lead to innovation for the employer.

Employers who adopt growth mindsets and adapt to new challenges open themselves up to expansion and evolution in the field. Employers can support employees who want to try new things by offering professional development in areas important to the business, connecting employees with mentors, and fostering an environment where employees can be open about their desires to grow their skills in the workplace. And, importantly, employers should not expect perfection when experimenting with new ways to do things. This is a trial and error process and should be implemented slowly with manageable tasks.

The first new thing you should try: watching Trying. Increase the show’s viewership and guarantee them a sixth season! And then maybe do a triathlon. And then maybe row across the Atlantic. It’s up to you – that’s what’s fun about trying new things.