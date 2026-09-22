New York’s Proposed Wage Payment Integrity Act: What Employers Should Be Doing Now

New York lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 2236-A, known as the “Wage Payment Integrity Act” (the “Act”), which would significantly expand what qualifies as protected “wages” under the New York Labor Law (“NYLL”) and would give employees enhanced tools to recover unpaid compensation.

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New York lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 2236-A, known as the “Wage Payment Integrity Act” (the “Act”), which would significantly expand what qualifies as protected “wages” under the New York Labor Law (“NYLL”) and would give employees enhanced tools to recover unpaid compensation. The Act would modify NYLL §§ 190, 195, and 198-c to widen the statutory meaning of “wages,” establish a rigorous disclosure standard for any compensation an employer wishes to classify as purely discretionary, introduce an evidentiary presumption against employers where an employer fails to provide written employment terms, and clarify civil remedies available to higher-paid employees. Should the Act become law, any employee compensation not expressly reserved to the employer’s sole and absolute discretion could fall within the statutory definition of wages, representing a major shift that could capture bonuses historically treated as discretionary and outside the scope of the Act (e.g., those linked to team performance, departmental objectives, or company-wide results).

Because the Act would become effective on the date of signature and would apply to actions commenced on or after that date, employers should begin preparing now rather than waiting for final executive action.

Broadened Definition of “Wages” and Heightened Disclosure Standard

NYLL § 190 currently defines “wages” as an employee’s earnings for labor or services, regardless of whether calculated on a time, piece, commission, or other basis, together with benefits or wage supplements under NYLL § 198-c. The Act would broaden that definition by explicitly encompassing “any employment compensation that is not payable at the employer’s sole and absolute discretion.”

This expanded language could reach numerous commonly used bonus and incentive arrangements. The Act’s sponsors point to the example of a portfolio manager whose bonus depends on both personal results and the employer’s firm-wide performance – if the employer did not unambiguously retain full discretion at the outset, the bonus could qualify as wages. The same reasoning would likely apply to compensation tied to team revenue targets, departmental milestones, or company earnings.

The carve-out for discretionary compensation carries a significant communication obligation. To exclude a bonus from the broadened definition, the employer must notify the employee in a “clear, prominent, timely and uncontradicted” fashion that it retains “sole and absolute discretion to decide whether or not to pay” the compensation. An ambiguous or untimely disclaimer, or conflicting statements by managers, could become pivotal evidence in a wage recovery action.

Consequences for Failing to Produce Written Compensation Terms

Under the proposed amendments to NYLL § 195, if an employer fails to produce written employment compensation terms when requested by the employee or the Commissioner of Labor, a rebuttable presumption arises that the employee’s account of the compensation arrangement reflects the parties’ agreement. This approach mirrors a provision that already exists for commissioned salespeople under NYLL § 191(c) with respect to written commission agreement terms. Overcoming this new presumption without dependable, contemporaneous records is likely to be both difficult and costly for employers.

Civil Remedies for Higher-Compensated Employees

NYLL § 198-c’s penalty structure currently excludes from its reach any executive, administrative, and professional employees earning more than $1,300 per week. The Act would clarify that those employees, while still outside the NYLL § 198-c criminal enforcement framework, could bring civil actions for unpaid benefits and wage supplements. In practice, compensation disputes involving highly paid employees could more readily proceed as statutory wage claims rather than solely as breach-of-contract actions.

Steps New York Employers Should Take Now

The Act is not yet law, but its immediate effective date upon signature leaves little room for a wait-and-see approach. Employers should use this window to identify compensation practices that may create exposure and to consider the following potential safeguards:

Audit compensation programs and clarify the status of each arrangement. Employers should consider cataloguing and auditing all bonuses, commissions, profit-sharing plans, retention payments, team incentives, and other variable pay for New York employees. For each arrangement, employers should identify payment triggers, the degree of retained discretion, and whether written terms match actual practice, paying particular attention to programs using formulas, targets, payout ranges, or group-level metrics. Where the employer intends for compensation to remain discretionary, employers should review offer letters, employment contracts, plan and award documents, and policies to confirm each contains a clear reservation of sole and absolute discretion addressing the employer’s right to decide whether to make any payment, not just to adjust the amount. Employers should steer clear of relying solely on generic labels like “discretionary bonus” if other language, formulas, or a course of dealing suggests an earned entitlement. Conversely, where employers intend to commit to a particular payment – for example, a bonus tied to defined performance milestones or a retention payment with specified vesting conditions – employers should clearly document that commitment and ensure the arrangement complies with all applicable NYLL wage timing and payment requirements.

Employers should consider cataloguing and auditing all bonuses, commissions, profit-sharing plans, retention payments, team incentives, and other variable pay for New York employees. For each arrangement, employers should identify payment triggers, the degree of retained discretion, and whether written terms match actual practice, paying particular attention to programs using formulas, targets, payout ranges, or group-level metrics. Where the employer intends for compensation to remain discretionary, employers should review offer letters, employment contracts, plan and award documents, and policies to confirm each contains a clear reservation of sole and absolute discretion addressing the employer’s right to decide whether to make any payment, not just to adjust the amount. Employers should steer clear of relying solely on generic labels like “discretionary bonus” if other language, formulas, or a course of dealing suggests an earned entitlement. Conversely, where employers intend to commit to a particular payment – for example, a bonus tied to defined performance milestones or a retention payment with specified vesting conditions – employers should clearly document that commitment and ensure the arrangement complies with all applicable NYLL wage timing and payment requirements. Evaluate litigation exposure, including for higher-paid employees. If the Act becomes law, employers should no longer assume that executive, administrative, or professional status (or earnings above $1,300 per week) will eliminate potential exposure for unpaid benefits or wage supplements. Employers should anticipate that claimants may pair the broadened wage definition with new litigation theories, and in-house legal teams should evaluate the full arc of potential claims.

If the Act becomes law, employers should no longer assume that executive, administrative, or professional status (or earnings above $1,300 per week) will eliminate potential exposure for unpaid benefits or wage supplements. Employers should anticipate that claimants may pair the broadened wage definition with new litigation theories, and in-house legal teams should evaluate the full arc of potential claims. Train key personnel and build an implementation plan. Under the proposed new regime, anyone empowered to formulate or discuss compensation decisions could potentially create evidence about whether a payment was promised or discretionary. Training efforts for managers, Human Resources professionals, and other compensation practice constituents should cover the distinction between compensation eligibility and entitlement, flag language to avoid, and reinforce that supervisors must not alter plan terms informally.

Conclusion

If passed into law, the Act would shift the focus of many bonus disputes from labels to the substance of the employer’s commitments and how they were communicated. Employers seeking to maintain genuinely discretionary compensation must be ready to demonstrate a clear, timely, and consistent reservation of sole and absolute discretion. Equally important, employers should maintain comprehensive written terms and verify that operational practices do not erode those terms’ intended protections. Regardless of whether the Act is signed into law, clearly identifying and documenting the discretionary nature of bonus and incentive compensation remains a best practice that can help employers reduce litigation risk and strengthen their position in any wage dispute.

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