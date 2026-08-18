Federal Court Strikes Down New Jersey’s Union Labor Requirement For Cannabis Businesses.

Like many other jurisdictions, New Jersey imposed union organizing and negotiating requirements on most cannabis licensees when it legalized adult use cannabis—a mandate that has shaped workforce decisions across the industry for nearly a decade. Last week, a federal judge in New Jersey confirmed what many attorneys have said all along: state-mandated labor peace and collective bargaining requirements are preempted by federal law.1

The implications for operators and applicants are substantial.

New Jersey’s LPA Requirement

Under New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act (“CREAMMA”), cannabis businesses have been required to sign a labor peace agreement (“LPA”) with a qualifying labor union as a condition of obtaining—and retaining—a license. An LPA grants the designated union broad access to attempt to organize employees, and usually requires the employer to remain neutral and remain silent as to the merits of union representation.

New Jersey further required licensees to enter into a collective bargaining agreement within 200 days of opening for business. Failure to comply could result in fines, license suspension, or revocation. New Jersey cannabis regulators regularly and intensely monitored whether licensees were engaged in good faith negotiations towards a CBA as part of their annual license renewal process.

The Curaleaf Dispute

Though most cannabis companies chafed at the union requirements imposed in many states, few wished to challenge the law and incur the wrath of regulators, elected officials, and powerful union interests. New Jersey’s requirement was challenged only once state regulators overplayed their hand.

Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis companies in the country, became the focal point when its LPA with UFCW Local 360 expired in April 2025 and renewal negotiations broke down. Members of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission reacted very strongly, imposing a $610,000 civil penalty—calculated at $5,000 per day—and threatened to suspend or revoke Curaleaf’s licenses.

Curaleaf filed suit in October 2025, arguing the LPA requirement was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Curaleaf was not alone. Cannabis companies in Oregon (Casala, LLC v. Kotek), California (Ctrl Alt Destroy, Inc. v. Elliott), and New York (Hybrid NYC LLC v. New York State Cannabis Control Board) had already filed similar lawsuits challenging their states’ union mandates on federal preemption grounds. Most notably, in Casala, LLC v. Kotek, a federal court in Oregon granted a permanent injunction striking down that state’s LPA requirement just months before Curaleaf filed its complaint.2

Curaleaf’s Arguments

Curaleaf advanced four arguments why the LPA requirement exceeded the state’s authority:

First, it forced cannabis companies to surrender “economic weapons” like the right to lock out workers during a dispute—tools that federal law deliberately leaves available to both sides.

Second, it regulated union organizing and collective bargaining (areas exclusively governed by federal law) by forcing employers to recognize a union based on signed cards rather than allowing them to insist on a secret-ballot election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

Third, it imposed state-level fines and license penalties for conduct that only the federal government is authorized to regulate.

Fourth, it restricted employees’ right to choose their union representative by limiting eligible unions to large, established organizations meeting the state’s narrow criteria.

The Court’s Analysis

In May 2026, United States District Judge Michael A. Shipp issued a detailed memorandum opinion addressing the preemption question directly. The court found the NLRA’s reach extends to the cannabis industry’s labor market, notwithstanding that cannabis is federally prohibited, because the workers and their labor rights are still protected by federal law.

The court ruled that the LPA requirement was preempted for two reasons. First, the requirement impermissibly regulated activity arguably protected by the NLRA. Second, the requirement restricted economic tools that Congress deliberately left unregulated. On August 10, 2026, Judge Shipp entered final judgment holding that the LPA requirement was preempted as applied to Curaleaf.

Key Takeaways

For cannabis business owners and license applicants in New Jersey, this decision carries significant weight. The court has declared that the state cannot condition licensure on LPAs and collective bargaining, and cannot impose penalties for operating without an LPA and CBA.

Though New Jersey filed a formal notice of appeal on August 13, 2026, the following consequences remain in effect unless and until New Jersey convinces the Third Circuit to rule otherwise:

State regulators can no longer force cannabis businesses to assist union organizing activities, or to accept collective bargaining agreements or suffer penalties and license revocation.

Cannabis employers will now operate on the same terms as most other industries.

Cannabis employees will enjoy the same rights to organize or to not be represented as employees in most other industries.

Unions will no longer enjoy free access to organize cannabis employees, or to pressure businesses to agree to unfavorable collective bargaining agreements or suffer adverse regulatory consequences.

Cannabis employers in New Jersey and other states with similar requirements should confer with experienced labor counsel to evaluate whether proposed or executed LPAs remain viable in view of the growing body of decisions invalidating state union requirements for the cannabis industry.

Footnotes

1. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. v. New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, Civil Action No. 3:25-cv-16397-MAS-RLS