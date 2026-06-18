Reducing Legal Exposure When Managing Employee Performance Issues (US)

Effective performance management is not only a business necessity, but also one of the most important tools for reducing employment litigation risk. Few workplace decisions create more potential legal exposure than disciplining or terminating an employee for subjective performance-related reasons. In many cases, a lawsuit is not driven solely by the termination itself, but by poor (or non-existent) documentation, inconsistent treatment, delayed feedback or comments managers believed were harmless at the time. A poorly handled performance issue can quickly turn into claims of discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination or wage-and-hour violations. By contrast, employers that take a consistent, proactive and well-documented approach to performance management are in a much stronger position to defend their decisions and avoid costly disputes.

Below are practical steps employers can take to manage performance issues effectively while reducing legal exposure.

Set Clear Expectations from the Start

Performance management becomes much easier when employees understand exactly what is expected of them. Problems often arise when expectations are vague, unwritten or inconsistently enforced. Employees are far more likely to challenge discipline if they believe standards changed without notice or were applied unfairly.

To reduce this risk, employers should ensure that job descriptions accurately reflect actual duties and responsibilities and that performance standards are measurable where possible. In addition, employers should communicate policies clearly and consistently. If expectations evolve due to business needs, those changes should be communicated promptly and documented.

Deliver Feedback Regularly and Appropriately

One of the most common employer mistakes is allowing performance issues to continue for months without feedback. If an employee believes they are meeting expectations and is later terminated for poor performance, the employer’s position becomes much harder to defend. Many employment claims are fueled less by the actual decision and more by how the employee was treated during the process.

To avoid blindsiding employees, employers should address issues close in time to the conduct and follow up on significant performance-related conversations in writing. In addition, it is important to provide accurate and honest performance evaluations, so employees do not have an inflated sense of where they stand.

Managers should be trained to communicate directly and professionally. In addition, managers should escalate sensitive issues to human resources promptly and document discussions appropriately. Even casual comments can later become evidence in litigation.

Document Effectively

Documentation is often the most important evidence in defending employment claims. However, not all documentation is helpful.

Effective documentation identifies specific performance deficiencies or conduct issues, includes relevant details such as dates, examples and business impact, references applicable policies or expectations and focuses on objective facts rather than opinions or assumptions.

Managers should avoid personal attacks or speculation as well as sweeping labels (such as “bad attitude,” “not a team player” or “lacks professionalism”) without concrete examples. In addition, documentation should avoid emotional commentary written in frustration. Managers and human resources professionals should assume that every email, text message, Teams chat and handwritten note could eventually be evidence in litigation.

Apply Standards Consistently

Inconsistent discipline is one of the biggest drivers of discrimination claims. Before issuing discipline or terminating employment, it is important to consider how similar situations have been handled previously and whether other employees have engaged in comparable conduct with different results.

Consistency does not require identical outcomes in every situation, but employers should be able to articulate legitimate business reasons for different treatment.

Use Performance Improvement Plans Strategically

Performance Improvement Plans (“PIPs”) can be useful tools when used thoughtfully and in good faith. However, poorly drafted PIPs can create additional risk if goals are vague, unrealistic, inconsistent with prior feedback or designed to set the employee up for failure.

A well-constructed PIP should clearly identify the performance concerns, establish measurable expectations, provide concrete examples of the improvement required, set realistic timelines and include regular follow-up meetings to discuss progress.

Employers should avoid implementing a PIP merely as a procedural step before termination. Instead, the process should provide a genuine opportunity for the employee to improve and demonstrate success to avoid a termination outcome.

Address Performance Issues Carefully When Protected Leave or Disability Issues Are Involved

Performance concerns can become significantly more complicated when they intersect with an employee’s medical condition, disability, request for accommodation or protected leave. In these situations, employers should take extra care to ensure that performance management efforts are based on legitimate business concerns and are not influenced by protected activity. For example, attendance, productivity or timeliness issues may be related to a medical condition, an approved disability or religious-related accommodation or protected leave under applicable federal, state or local laws. Before issuing discipline, employers should evaluate whether the performance concern may be connected to a protected circumstance and whether additional obligations may be triggered, such as engaging in the interactive process or considering a reasonable accommodation.

Employers should also avoid relying on protected absences, approved leave or accommodation requests as evidence of poor performance. While employers generally may continue to hold employees accountable for meeting legitimate performance expectations, they should distinguish between performance deficiencies and conduct that is protected by law. Documentation should focus on objective performance concerns and avoid comments suggesting frustration with an employee’s medical condition, leave usage or accommodation needs.

When performance concerns arise shortly before, during or after protected activity, human resources should be involved early in the process. A careful review can help identify potential legal risks, ensure compliance with applicable leave and disability laws and strengthen the employer’s ability to demonstrate that any employment decision was based on legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons and unrelated to any exercise of protected rights.

Conduct a Pre-Termination Risk Review

Before terminating an employee for performance-related reasons, employers should take a final, holistic look at the decision. Key questions to consider include:

Is the documentation sufficient and consistent?

Were applicable policies and procedures followed?

Was the employee given prior feedback and a reasonable opportunity to improve?

Have similarly situated employees been treated similarly?

Has the employee recently engaged in protected activity that could create retaliation risk?

Are there wage-and-hour, leave or accommodation issues intertwined with the performance concerns?

A brief review by human resources or legal counsel before termination can often identify issues early enough to reduce risk or strengthen the employer’s position.

Final Thoughts

Effective performance management is both an operational priority and a legal risk-management function. Employers that address issues early, document consistently, train managers effectively and apply standards fairly are in a much stronger position to defend employment decisions.

A proactive and disciplined approach not only reduces litigation risk, but also creates clearer expectations, stronger accountability and better workplace outcomes overall.