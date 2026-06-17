California Enacts Mandatory Nurse-to-Patient Staffing Ratios For Acute Psychiatric Hospitals

Highlights

California's emergency regulations establishing mandatory nurse-to-patient staffing ratios for acute psychiatric hospitals took effect June 1, 2026, ending a decades-long regulatory gap.

Senate Bill 596 strengthens enforcement by increasing penalties for staffing-ratio violations and treating each day of noncompliance as a separate violation.

Hospitals face significant operational and workforce challenges as they implement the new requirements, though nursing organizations view the regulations as an important patient safety measure.

From the West Coast Healthcare Desk

California's emergency regulations establishing mandatory minimum registered nurse (RN)-to-patient staffing ratios for acute psychiatric hospitals took effect on June 1, 2026, more than two decades after the original legislative mandate under Assembly Bill (AB) 394 (1999). The regulations represent a significant development in healthcare workforce policy, with implications for hospital operations, patient access and nursing labor standards.

The new regulations closed major loopholes in the prior framework. Hospitals are now prohibited from the averaging of ratios across shifts, and nurse administrators with non-direct care duties cannot count toward staffing ratios. Implementation was delayed from January 31, 2026, to June 1, 2026, after hospitals warned that more than 800 acute psychiatric beds would close immediately. In the first week alone, at least four counties experienced bed closures, with the California Hospital Association (CHA) reporting that the regulations have already resulted in fewer mental health services, though nursing organizations view them as a critical patient safety victory 27 years in the making.

This Holland & Knight alert details the regulatory background, summarizes the new requirements, presents stakeholder perspectives and outlines practical considerations for healthcare employers navigating compliance.

Background: AB 394 and the 2-Decade Regulatory Gap

In 1999, California enacted AB 394, introduced by Assembly Member Sheila Kuehl and signed into law on October 10 that year. Though AB 394 is often cited as a landmark piece of healthcare workforce legislation, its full promise went unfulfilled for decades. The bill required the State Department of Health Services to adopt regulations establishing minimum, specific and numerical licensed nurse-to-patient ratios by licensed nurse classification and hospital unit for all general acute care hospitals, acute psychiatric hospitals and special hospitals.

Key provisions of AB 394 included:

mandating the adoption of minimum, specific and numerical licensed nurse-to-patient ratios by hospital unit

prohibiting unlicensed personnel from performing nursing functions in lieu of an RN

requiring health facilities to adopt written policies and procedures for training and orientation of nursing staff

establishing that the ratios would constitute the minimum staffing level, with additional staff assigned based on a documented patient classification system

Though general acute care hospitals received implementing regulations in 2004, acute psychiatric hospitals did not receive corresponding regulations for more than two decades. It was not until an investigation exposed staffing problems at acute psychiatric hospitals that renewed pressure emerged to close this regulatory gap. The emergency regulations that took effect on June 1, 2026, address this long-standing omission.

SB 596: Enhanced Enforcement Framework (Effective January 31, 2026)

On October 13, 2025, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 596, which amended Health and Safety Code Section 1280.3 and took effect on January 31, 2026. SB 596 significantly strengthened the enforcement mechanisms for nurse staffing ratio violations. Though California's nurse-to-patient ratio framework is not new, SB 596 reshapes the enforcement landscape by raising maximum penalties and clarifying that each day a facility is out of compliance constitutes a separate and distinct violation.

Daily Counting of Violations

Each day a staffing-ratio violation occurs or continues now counts as a separate offense. A week of noncompliance could trigger seven individual penalties rather than one.

Penalty Amounts

The penalty structure is as follows:

Standard Violations. $15,000 for the first violation, $30,000 for second and subsequent violations

$15,000 for the first violation, $30,000 for second and subsequent violations Immediate Jeopardy Violations. Up to $75,000 for a first violation, $100,000 for a second violation, and $125,000 for third and subsequent violations

Clarification of "On-Call Lists"

SB 596 defines what constitutes an "on-call list." The on-call list must consist of nurses scheduled to be on-call for that shift and unit or nurses assigned to a regularly scheduled float pool shift. Contacting nurses who are not scheduled on-call and not assigned to a float pool does not count as exhausting the on-call list.

Additional Provisions

Violations occurring more than three years after the last violation are treated as a first violation. The department must also consider the special circumstances of small and rural hospitals when assessing compliance and penalties.

Emergency Regulations as of June 1, 2026: Key Requirements

One key portion of SB 596 – the emergency regulations establishing mandatory minimum safe RN-to-patient staffing ratios for acute psychiatric hospitals – took effect on June 1, 2026. Implementation was delayed from the originally proposed January 31 date after hospitals warned that more than 800 acute psychiatric beds would close. The final regulations include several notable provisions:

Removal of High-Ratio Language. The regulations removed language that would have allowed one RN to be responsible for up to 24 patients during a 12-hour shift or 16 patients during an eight-hour shift.

The regulations removed language that would have allowed one RN to be responsible for up to 24 patients during a 12-hour shift or 16 patients during an eight-hour shift. Prohibition on Averaging. Staffing ratios may not be averaged across any shift or time period.

Staffing ratios may not be averaged across any shift or time period. No Reduced Night Shift Ratios. The regulations did not adopt proposed lower staffing requirements for night shifts.

The regulations did not adopt proposed lower staffing requirements for night shifts. Administrative Exclusion. Nurse administrators and supervisors may not count toward the ratios if they have non-direct care responsibilities.

Nurse administrators and supervisors may not count toward the ratios if they have non-direct care responsibilities. Maximum Patient Assignment. The numerical ratios represent the maximum number of patients an RN can be assigned at any one time.

Industry Response and Early Impacts

The CHA has raised significant concerns about the operational and patient-access impacts of the new regulations. Despite hospitals having hired more than 1,000 nurses in preparation for the June 1 deadline, CHA reports that the regulations have already resulted in reduced mental health services for Californians. CHA's central argument is that the regulations did not account for the rigorous nurse readiness training needed before nurses are prepared to care for patients in psychiatric hospitals, nor did they consider the need for different staffing levels overnight when patients are sleeping and require different care considerations.

Bed Closures. In the first week of implementation, at least four counties – Kern, Contra Costa, Madera and San Diego – experienced bed closures in psychiatric hospitals. On average, each county lost 15 percent of its acute psychiatric hospital beds. Contra Costa County lost 29 percent of its beds.

Compliance Costs. CHA estimated statewide compliance costs at more than $145.2 million, comprising $107.7 million in salaries and benefits and $37.5 million in recruitment, training and onboarding expenses.

Workforce Challenges. Twenty-five acute psychiatric hospitals representing 40 percent of California's inpatient psychiatric capacity reported needing to hire 910 full-time staff, including 585 RNs, 210 licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) and 115 licensed psychiatric technicians. Approximately half of affected hospitals are located in counties designated as RN or LVN shortage areas. Only 16 percent of hospitals reported they were "very likely" to meet staffing requirements by the June 1 deadline.

However, the California Nurses Association (CNA), an affiliate of National Nurses United, has long advocated for these regulations and views them as an important patient safety measure that was 27 years in the making. Nursing organizations point to California's more than two decades of experience with mandatory staffing ratios in general hospitals as evidence that such standards improve care and working conditions. From the nursing perspective, the initial proposed regulations were so weakened by industry influence that they refused to accept them, arguing that the practical effect could have allowed one RN to be responsible for up to 24 patients during a 12-hour shift.

CNA has indicated it will continue to push for further improvements, including:

explicit language clarifying that the ratios are RN-to-patient (not broader licensed nurse categories)

a ratio of no more than one RN for every four pediatric patients

protections against layoffs of ancillary staff during implementation

in-person public hearings across the state before final rules are adopted

What Comes Next: Permanent Rulemaking

The June 1, 2026, regulations were adopted on an emergency basis. A permanent rulemaking process lies ahead, during which stakeholders will have additional opportunities to provide input on the final regulatory framework. The current regulations represent a starting point, not the final word.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will undertake formal permanent rulemaking, which will include notice-and-comment periods. Nursing organizations have stated they will remain vigilant to prevent any weakening of standards during the permanent rulemaking process – though CHA has called for policymakers to prioritize patient access to lifesaving psychiatric care as permanent regulations are developed. Meanwhile, hospitals will continue to hire and train nurses but face ongoing nationwide workforce shortages with limited additional resources to cover new costs.

Key Takeaways and Action Items for Healthcare Employers

In light of these developments, healthcare employers operating acute psychiatric hospitals in California should take proactive steps to ensure compliance and mitigate risk. Though it may seem premature to overhaul staffing systems while permanent rulemaking is still ahead, the enhanced penalty framework under SB 596 – which treats each day of noncompliance as a separate violation – makes early preparation critically important.