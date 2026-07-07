Pay Transparency In Europe And The UK: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

Mayer Brown partners examine the rapidly changing pay transparency requirements across Europe and the UK, analyzing how the EU Pay Transparency Directive and national regulations in France, Germany, and the UK are reshaping employer obligations. The discussion provides actionable guidance for organizations navigating new transparency, reporting, and equal pay compliance requirements.

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In this episode of Employment & Benefits Unpacked, Mayer Brown partners Miriam Bruce, Julien Haure, and Hagen Köckeritz discuss the evolving pay transparency landscape across Europe and the UK. They explore the EU Pay Transparency Directive, national developments in France and Germany, and the UK’s approach to gender pay gap reporting and future equality action plans. The conversation highlights practical steps employers can take now to prepare for new transparency, reporting, and equal pay obligations.

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