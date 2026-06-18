Hot Topics In Employment And Labor Law Webinar Series: Views From A Former AUSA: How To Best Prepare In Your Defense Of An Employment Complaint

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dedra S. Curteman shares practical insights and best practices for preparing for litigation after receiving a discrimination complaint from an employee.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

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June 09, 2026 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

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Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys for a webinar series to discuss key issues, hot topics and best practices for navigating the evolving employment law landscape.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dedra S. Curteman will share best practices for preparing for litigation after receiving a discrimination complaint from an employee. Drawing on her extensive experience litigating employment discrimination cases in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, she will offer practical insights from both sides of the courtroom.

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