ARTICLE
18 June 2026

Hot Topics In Employment And Labor Law Webinar Series: Views From A Former AUSA: How To Best Prepare In Your Defense Of An Employment Complaint

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Jackson Lewis P.C.

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Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
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Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dedra S. Curteman shares practical insights and best practices for preparing for litigation after receiving a discrimination complaint from an employee.
United States Employment and HR
Dedra S. Curteman and William B. Jackson
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June 09, 2026 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

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CLE Credit: Pending

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys for a webinar series to discuss key issues, hot topics and best practices for navigating the evolving employment law landscape.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dedra S. Curteman will share best practices for preparing for litigation after receiving a discrimination complaint from an employee. Drawing on her extensive experience litigating employment discrimination cases in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, she will offer practical insights from both sides of the courtroom.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Dedra S. Curteman
Dedra S. Curteman
Photo of William B. Jackson
William B. Jackson
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