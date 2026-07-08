Labor Speak: Non-Compete & Wage Transparency Updates (Video)

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In this segment we discuss non-compete changes in Tennessee, Virginia, Maine, and Utah and expanded pay transparency requirements in Connecticut and Virginia.

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For information about other aspects of the law, see the related article linked below.

For other LaborSpeak videos discussing non-competes, see the related videos linked below.