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8 July 2026

Labor Speak: Non-Compete & Wage Transparency Updates (Video)

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In this segment we discuss non-compete changes in Tennessee, Virginia, Maine, and Utah and expanded pay transparency requirements in Connecticut and Virginia.
United States Connecticut Virginia Employment and HR
Lauren Helen Leyden,Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber, and Daniel Glicker
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In this segment we discuss non-compete changes in Tennessee, Virginia, Maine, and Utah and expanded pay transparency requirements in Connecticut and Virginia. 

For information about other aspects of the law, see the related article linked below.

For other LaborSpeak videos discussing non-competes, see the related videos linked below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Lauren Helen Leyden
Lauren Helen Leyden
Photo of Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
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Daniel Glicker
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