ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Remote Work As A Reasonable Accommodation Under The ADA, PWFA And NYSHRL (Viceo)

BS
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Kristen E. Smith
For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond labor and employment attorney Kristen E. Smith talked about how courts' views have shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic about remote work as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and New York State Human Rights Law (HYSHRL).

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

Authors
Kristen E. Smith
