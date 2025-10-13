New Faces, Big Shifts: EEOC And OFCCP In Transition

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sworn in Catherine Eschbach as its first-ever principal deputy general counsel, a newly created position within the agency's Office of General Counsel (OGC). Eschbach, who had served as director of the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) since March 2025, brings significant enforcement and leadership experience to the EEOC. Her appointment is expected to further shape the EEOC's litigation strategy and strengthen coordination on contractor discrimination and pay equity matters.

Quick Hits

The EEOC announced that Catherine Eschbach had been sworn in as principal deputy general counsel.

Eschbach had been serving as OFCCP director since March 2025.

Her move brings contractor enforcement expertise to the EEOC's litigation and legal strategy. Ashley Romanias will step in as OFCCP director with Eschbach's departure.

The principal deputy general counsel position is a new role at the EEOC, and Eschbach's appointment comes at a time of transition for the EEOC's OGC. Indeed, current EEOC Acting General Counsel Andrew Rogers is expected to leave the Commission at any moment, as on October 7, 2025, the U.S. Senate confirmed him as administrator of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division. With Rogers leaving for a new role at DOL, Eschbach will remain as the sole political appointee in the general counsel's office. As such, she is expected to carry out the Commission's enforcement agenda. The Trump administration has not publicly commented on a nomination to the general counsel role. Other key members of the EEOC's litigation team include several associate general counsel and regional attorneys, but the top leadership structure may continue to shift pending new appointments.

OFCCP's leadership is also shifting. While the agency has not officially announced a new director, Ashley Romanias's LinkedIn profile now lists her as director. The future of OFCCP itself remains uncertain, as ongoing budget negotiations in Washington, D.C., have raised questions about the agency's continued funding and existence.

Next Steps

Employers—especially federal contractors—should anticipate closer coordination between EEOC litigation priorities and contractor compliance issues and monitor for OFCCP leadership and policy updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.