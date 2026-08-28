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28 August 2026

Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Truth Telling Builds Trust (Podcast)

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In this episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies podcast, host Jen Rubin speaks with Celia Eckert, General Counsel at Xencor, about how candid feedback, curiosity, and empathy can strengthen workplace trust. Their conversation explores:
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Honest workplace conversations are rarely easy, but avoiding them can create bigger challenges over time.

In this episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies podcast, host Jen Rubin speaks with Celia Eckert, General Counsel at Xencor, about how candid feedback, curiosity, and empathy can strengthen workplace trust. Their conversation explores:

  • How feedback timing promotes receptivity
  • How curiosity improves performance conversations and builds workplace trust
  • How to focus on positive aspects of performance while still encouraging improvement

Do you advise on, manage, or lead sensitive workplace conversations? This episode offers practical guidance on addressing issues directly while building trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jennifer Rubin
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