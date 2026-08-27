Wake-Up Call: L.A. County’s Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance Is In Effect

The Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance (“HWPO”), passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, became operative April 1, 2026 and its housekeeping training requirements take effect on October 1, 2026.

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance (“HWPO”), passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, became operative April 1, 2026 and its housekeeping training requirements take effect on October 1, 2026. Hotel employers covered by the HWPO are subject to a swath of new legal obligations concerning workplace safety, workload and overtime limitations, and training.

Determining Whether Your Hotel Is Covered.

The HWPO applies to employers in unincorporated areas of L.A. County who own, control, or operate a hotel—and includes contractors who employ hotel workers. To be clear, hotel properties in incorporated areas (even including L.A. County) are excluded from the HWPO and remain governed by respective municipal ordinances. Thus, employers should carefully determine whether their properties are governed by the HWPO.

The HWPO covers all workers employed by covered hotels; but excludes managerial, supervisory, or confidential employees (employees whose duties involve access to confidential information, usually in regard to the employer’s labor relations). Accordingly, a broad range of hotel workers, including but not limited to maintenance workers, food service workers, housekeeping staff, and front desk workers, fall under the HWPO.

Exceptions to Coverage

Hotels in unincorporated areas of L.A. County are not governed by the HWPO in two narrow circumstances. First, a collective bargaining agreement can waive the HWPO if the waiver is explicit, clear, and unambiguous. Second, otherwise covered hotel employers may obtain a one-year waiver of the HWPO from the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. To obtain this waiver, the employer must demonstrate that compliance with the HWPO would require the hotel to reduce its workforce by more than 20% or reduce hotel workers’ total hours by more than 30%, to avoid bankruptcy or closure.

The HWPO’s Six Primary Requirements

1. Mandatory Panic Buttons – Personal Security Devices

Covered hotels must provide, at no cost to the employee, personal security devices if the employee is assigned to work alone in guest rooms or restrooms. Importantly, the device must include a panic button that can alert and summon designated security officers or hotel staff who must be available at all times to immediately respond to the alert. Notices must also be posted in guest rooms and restrooms that security devices are provided to hotel employees. Employees must be trained annually on how to use and respond to the devices.

2. Protections for Employees Who Report Threatening Conduct

Under the HWPO, if an employee alerts the hotel of violent or threatening conduct by a guest, the hotel must do two things. One, upon request, the hotel must provide a reasonable accommodation to the employee. That accommodation includes, without limitation, a modified work schedule or reassignment to a vacant position. Two, the hotel must allow the employee paid time off to report the conduct and consult with a counselor or advisor of the employee’s choosing.

3. Workload Limitations

Cleaning assignments for housekeeping staff of covered hotels are capped by both space and time. For hotels with fewer than 40 guest rooms, housekeeping staff regular time is capped at 4,500 square feet per 8-hour workday. Housekeeping staff at covered hotels with 40 or more guest rooms have a 3,500 square footage cap per 8-hour workday. If that cap is exceeded, housekeeping staff are entitled to double-time payment. For employees working sub 8-hour shifts, the square footage calculations must be prorated.

The HWPO also restricts the number of rooms an employee may be assigned to clean following guest departures in a single workday. Covered employers should carefully review the mandates on how to determine the square footage cap, as calculations can be impacted by factors such as employee schedules and the type of room being cleaned.

4. Overtime Limitations and Notice/Consent Protocol

Under the HWPO, employees cannot work more than 10 hours in a single workday without the employee’s written consent. And covered employers must provide employees with at least seven days’ notice before asking for consent. The notice must inform the employee that they have a right to refuse giving consent without fear of retaliation. Employers should maintain records evidencing this consent process.

5. Housekeeping Training

Effective October 1, 2026, covered hotel employees must complete at least six hours of live, interactive training from a County-certified organization on the following issues:

Recognizing and responding to signs of criminal activity.

Identifying and avoiding pest infestations.

Cleaning and disease-prevention best practices.

Responding to suspected trafficking, domestic violence, or threatening conduct.

Rights and obligations under the HWPO.

After training, employees must complete an exam administered by the training organization to obtain a Public Housekeeping Certificate. Without this certificate, employees cannot work as a room attendant for more than 120 days. Covered employers should identify and engage training providers quickly to ensure that housekeeping staff can be timely trained and certified.

6. Notice and Recordkeeping Obligations

Covered employers must provide notice to employees and new hires of HWPO’s requirements. This obligation is effective April 1, 2026. The HWPO also requires employers to maintain the following records for three years:

Incident reports for personal safety device activations.

Each room attendant’s name, rate of pay, pay received, rooms cleaned or total square footage cleaned each workday, overtime hours worked for each workday.

Any written consents obtained.

Records demonstrating compliance with training requirements should also be maintained, but the three-year duration does not apply.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The HWPO provides for public and private enforcement actions for non-compliance. Remedies include damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees and costs for a prevailing plaintiff. Individual employees need not wait for County enforcement action before bringing a private HWPO claim.

Key Takeaways For Hotel Employers

Confirm HWPO coverage. Hotel employers should immediately determine whether their property is located in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County and confirm the HWPO—rather than a municipal ordinance—applies. Determine waiver eligibility. If compliance with the HWPO would require significant workforce reductions or threaten the property’s financial viability, potentially-covered employers should still determine whether a CBA or County waiver is applicable. Distribute panic buttons/personal security devices. Distribute personal security devices with panic buttons, establish an onsite responder protocol, implement guest room and restroom posting requirements, and build incident recordkeeping systems. Review workload assignments. Review current housekeeping assignments against the square footage and room caps, and update scheduling and pay practices accordingly. Implement overtime consent procedures. Implement the written consent and seven-day advance notice protocols required for shifts exceeding 10 hours. Schedule County-certified training. Begin vetting organizations certified to perform the mandatory housekeeping training before the October 1, 2026 deadline, and schedule said training such that room attendants obtain their Public Housekeeping Certificate timely and within the 120-day window. Implement recordkeeping. Confirm that all data required by the HWPO can be retained for three years.

Hotel employers should work with experienced counsel to assess their obligations under the HWPO, develop compliant policies and procedures, and address any questions before enforcement actions arise. With certain requirements already in effect and the October 1, 2026 housekeeping training deadline approaching, now is the time to act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.