Colorado Federal District Court Denied FLSA Conditional Certification In Meal And Rest Break Case Due To Insufficient Evidence Of A Companywide Practice

Duane Morris Takeaways: On August 21, 2026, in Lightner v. DaVita, Inc., No. 23-CV-03104 (D. Colo. Aug. 21, 2026), Judge Nina Y. Wang of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado denied a motion seeking conditional certification of a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). Plaintiff, a former DaVita nurse, alleged that the healthcare company maintained a practice of failing to pay its nurses and technicians for rest breaks lasting fewer than 20 minutes across 41 states. The Court concluded that Plaintiff had not made the threshold factual showing necessary to demonstrate that putative collective members were victims of a common policy or plan, despite the lenient standard that applies at the conditional-certification stage. The decision highlights the evidentiary burden that FLSA plaintiffs must meet to obtain conditional certification and demonstrates that conclusory allegations and sparse evidence, even at this early stage, will not suffice.

Case Background

Plaintiff Anduin Lightner, an hourly nurse formerly employed by DaVita, a nationwide dialysis and healthcare provider, filed this action in November 2023. Id. at 1-3. She alleged that DaVita routinely required its nurses and technicians to “remain responsible for patient care” during their meal breaks, causing frequent interruptions. Id. at 2. Despite those interruptions, DaVita automatically deducted 30 minutes from each shift lasting at least six hours, depriving employees of compensation for time they actually worked. Id. Lightner further claimed that DaVita required employees to clock out for rest breaks lasting fewer than 20 minutes. Id. Combined, she claimed, this off-the-clock time resulted in unpaid overtime for employees who worked more than 40 hours per week. Id.

Based on these allegations, Lightner moved for conditional certification of a collective covering “all current and former hourly nurses and technicians” who provided “direct patient care” at DaVita facilities across 41 states and who allegedly lost overtime pay because of the company’s failure to compensate them for short rest breaks. Id. at 3. Before the Court ruled on the motion, Lightner withdrew her request to certify a separate meal-break collective, narrowing the case to the rest-break theory alone. Id. at 3, n. 1.

After Lightner filed her motion, DaVita moved to strike all consent forms on the grounds of false and misleading communications to recruit opt-in plaintiffs. Id. at 3-4. The Court agreed and ordered a curative notice; approximately half of the original opt-in plaintiffs filed corrected consent forms. Id. at 4.

The Court’s Opinion

Applying the two-step framework approved by the Tenth Circuit in Thiessen v. General Electric Capital Corp., the Court assessed whether Lightner had raised substantial allegations that the proposed collective members were victims of a single decision, policy, or plan. Id. at 4.

The Court found that the complaint contained only conclusory assertions about DaVita’s supposed practice of failing to pay for short rest breaks. Id. at 10. The allegations did not explain how the alleged practice was implemented, how frequently it deprived employees of compensation, or which of DaVita’s many facilities (spanning 41 states) were involved. Id. The Court noted that such bare-bones allegations, without more, do not qualify as “substantial” for conditional-certification purposes. Id.

Turning to the evidentiary record, the Court found the showing equally deficient. Id. at 11-13. Lightner supported her conclusory allegations with citations to only one piece of evidence: the time records for a single employee (who had not filed a corrected consent form and who did not identify in which state she worked), but the Court determined this did “little to establish a companywide practice, across 41 states, of failing to compensate employees for short rest breaks.” Id. at 11-12. Although Lightner attached hundreds of pages of deposition testimony to her motion, she failed to “cite any of this evidence in support of her claim.” Id. at 12.

Nevertheless, the Court reviewed the deposition testimony and acknowledged that testimony from several employees established that their meal breaks were frequently interrupted. Id. at 12. However, that testimony did not demonstrate that interrupted employees “started working again within 20 minutes of starting their break.” Id. The Court concluded that Lightner had not bridged the gap between the “interruptions happening” and an alleged 41-state common practice of not paying for sub-20-minute breaks. Id. at 13-14.

The Court emphasized that while the conditional-certification standard is lenient, “it is not nonexistent, and it cannot be satisfied by unsupported assertions.” Id. at 14. Accordingly, the Court denied the motion. Id. at 15.

Implications For Employers

The Lightner decision offers several important lessons. First, it reaffirms that, even at the initial conditional-certification stage where the standard is intentionally modest, courts will scrutinize whether a plaintiff has offered any concrete evidence of a common policy or plan. Conclusory allegations that a practice existed “companywide” will not carry the day absent at least some factual support tying the alleged practice to the employer’s operations.

Second, the decision illustrates the challenges FLSA plaintiffs face when attempting to certify geographically broad collectives. The Court was unwilling to conclude that, because meal breaks were sometimes interrupted for some employees at some locations, Plaintiff had shown that the company systematically refused to pay for compensable short breaks across dozens of states.

Third, the ruling underscores the importance of employers maintaining clear timekeeping practices and policies. DaVita’s own time records were a focal point of the Court’s analysis, and the absence of widespread evidence of unpaid sub-20-minute breaks in those records undermined Plaintiff’s theory.

Finally, the case serves as a cautionary note about opt-in solicitation practices in FLSA collective actions. The Court’s finding that Plaintiff’s counsel used false and misleading communications to recruit opt-ins—resulting in a curative notice order and the loss of approximately half the original opt-ins—demonstrates the risks of aggressive solicitation tactics and the scrutiny courts will apply to the process.