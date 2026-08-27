David Tracey On Community Organizing, Public Interest Law & The Fight For Equal Opportunity (Video)

In this partner spotlight, David Tracey, Firm Managing Partner and Public Interest Litigation Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to discuss the experiences that led him to a career in public interest and civil rights law. David traces his sense of purpose back to his grandparents, whose encounters with discrimination illustrated for him at an early age how profound inequality can shape a life

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In this partner spotlight, David Tracey, Firm Managing Partner and Public Interest Litigation Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to discuss the experiences that led him to a career in public interest and civil rights law. David traces his sense of purpose back to his grandparents, whose encounters with discrimination illustrated for him at an early age how profound inequality can shape a life. That awareness led him to community organizing in Harlem before law school and ultimately to more than twelve years at Sanford Heisler. He reflects on the people and cases that have made those years meaningful and the strategic creativity required to advance civil rights in the face of difficult Supreme Court decisions. He speaks to the importance of pursuing equality at every level, in the courts, at the state level, and in local communities, and closes with a reflection on what drives him: the belief that this work, at its core, is about helping people.

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