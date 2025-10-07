Understanding The H-1B Lottery Weighted Rule Proposal

Highlights

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced their intention to significantly change the H-1B lottery.

The DHS proposal would replace the current random lottery with a weighted selection process.

Under the proposal, DHS would prioritize registrations noting higher wage levels than registrations listing lower wage levels.

The proposed rule is a significant departure from the historical H-1B lottery process. While some employers may benefit from this change, others may encounter a dramatically lower chance of selection in the H-1B lottery. In this video Q&A, we'll break down what the proposed rule entails and potential impact on organizations.

