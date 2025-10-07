International Employment Law Tracker—October 2025

Jackson Lewis' International Employment practice group regularly assists clients with global employment and mobility issues in well over 100 countries.

Argentina | Allende & Brea

New Argentine Citizenship by Investment Program On July 31, 2025, Executive Order No. 524/2025 issued by the President was published, which enables foreign nationals who make "significant investments" in Argentina to directly apply for citizenship. The Ministry of Economy will determine which investments qualify as "significant," while the Citizenship by Investment Program Agency will be responsible for administering the application process.

Australia | Harmers Workplace Law

SafeWork Orders Temporary Pause on Redundancies Due to Psychological Risk

Upward Trend in Significant Damages Awarded in Sexual Harassment Decisions Continues

Set-off Not Cure-all in Massive Woolworths & Coles Underpayment

Belgium | Van Olmen & Wynant

Upcoming Act on Key Amendments to Labor Law This summer, the Belgian federal government reached an agreement introducing a series of significant labor law reforms. This political agreement was translated into a draft act on diverse provisions. These measures aim to encourage workforce participation and support more flexible employment. Below, we give an overview of the main elements of this draft act. This draft act is not yet submitted to parliament. It is expected that it will be approved and enter into force before the end of the year.

Brazil | TozziniFreire

The Federal Supreme Court Schedules Public Hearing to Discuss the Legality of Hiring Independent Contractors

New Law Establishes that Public Companies, Mixed-capital Companies, Their Subsidiaries, and Controlled Companies Must Have at least 30% Women on their Boards of Directors

Canada | Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti

Nova Scotia Termination Clause Struck Down for Referencing "Severance Pay"

Ontario Superior Court Upholds "At Any Time" Termination Clause "Post-Dufault"

Demotion and Pay-Cut Results in Constructive Dismissal and Bad Faith Damages

"At Any Time" Clause Found Unenforceable...Again

Performing Other Work on Company Time? How Employers Can Protect Against Moonlighting

Chile | Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos

Misuse of Medical Leave and Disciplinary Dismissal Recent decisions from Chilean Courts of Appeal show conflicting interpretations regarding the misuse of medical leave and whether it justifies dismissal under Article 160 No. 7 of the Labor Code. While Antofagasta Court approved the dismissal of a worker who travelled to Easter Island during medical leave, considering this a serious breach of contractual obligations and of the duty of good faith; Santiago Court rejected the dismissal of a worker who travelled to Spain during medical leave, on the basis that the employment relationship was suspended during the leave, therefore, no breach of contract can be claimed.

China | Zhong Lun

Supreme People's Court Issued their Interpretation (II) on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in the Trial of Labor Dispute Cases

Any Agreement to Waive or Not Contribute to Social Insurance is Invalid, and Employees Who Terminate the Employment Contracts on This Ground are Entitled to Request Statutory Severance from Their Employers

Shanghai: Issued Circular on Implementing Social Insurance Subsidies for Employers During Maternity Leave and Additional Childcare Leave for Female Employees

Typical Cases on Protecting the Rights of Employees in New Forms of Employment

Colombia | López & Asociados

Guidelines for Implementing Apprenticeship Contracts under the 2025 Labor Reform As outlined in our previous issue, Law 2466 of 2025 (Labor Reform) establishes the employment status of apprenticeship contracts.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Labor, through External Circular No. 0083 of July 18, 2025, has issued guidelines for the interpretation and enforcement of Article 21 of Law 2466 of 2025, which governs the new apprenticeship contract. Below are the key considerations for the application of this law in relation to existing contracts, payments, social security, labor rights, and employer obligations.

Czech Republic | Havel & Partners

Combating Disguised Employment in the Czech Republic: Legal Insights and Potential Sanctions

Termination of Employment Due to Gross Breach of Duties

European Union | Van Olmen & Wynant

Decisive Criteria in Determining the Social Security System: CJEU opts for Clarity in Hakamp Ruling The Hakamp judgement (C-203/24) of September 4, 2025 contains the response of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to a preliminary ruling referred by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.

France | Flichy Grangé Avocats

Employees Who Fall Ill During Their Holidays Can Claim Additional Days Off

Holidays Must be Counted to Calculate Overtime

The Works Council Must be Consulted on the Use of AI in the Workplace

Employees Can be Terminated for Serious Misconduct During a Mutual Termination Procedure

Germany | Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law

No Special Protection Against Dismissal for Employees Who Initiate a Works Council Election During the First Six Months of Their Employment

Evidential Value of a Certificate of Incapacity for Work Issued Outside the EU

India | Khaitan & Co

SEBI Mandates Digital Accessibility for all Regulated Entities On July 31, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") issued a circular requiring regulated entities to comply with digital accessibility standards for the ease and benefit of persons with disabilities.

Ireland | Byrne Wallace Shields

Legal Challenges and Legislative Change in Ireland's Retirement Age Framework

Ireland Fined €1.54 million by the Court of Justice of the European Union

Primary School Teacher Told to Enjoy "every moment" at Home With Baby During Interview Awarded €85,000

New Bill Published that Will Enhance Protections of Employees of Insolvent Firms if Enacted

Italy | Zambelli & Partners

New Intervention by the Constitutional Court Against the Jobs Act on the Maximum Cap of Six Months' Salary in Cases of Unlawful Dismissals for Employers with Fewer than Fifteen Employees The Constitutional Court - with ruling no. 118 of 2025 - declared that Article 9, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree No. 23/2015 is unconstitutional where it provides that compensation for unlawful dismissal in smaller companies "may not in any case exceed the limit of six months' salary." The differentiated regime applicable to undertakings under the threshold of fifteen employees - i.e. indemnity reduced in respect to those applying to companies with more than fifteen employees - does not preclude the judge from assessing the specific circumstances of each individual case, while the statutory ceiling of six months' salary does not ensure "effective deterrence," is not proportionate to the harm suffered by the employee and does not give proper consideration of the particular features of each case.

Mexico | De La Vega & Martinez Rojas

New Labor Initiatives Submitted to Congress On August 6, 2025, three bills were introduced to amend the Federal Labor Law aiming to: (i) grant paid monthly leave to parents or legal guardians of persons with disabilities for medical or educational purposes; (ii) provide five working days of paid bereavement leave for the death of close relatives; and (iii) extend daily breastfeeding breaks to one hour, establishing mandatory workplace conditions for lactation facilities, with non-compliance subject to monetary fines.

The Netherlands | Palthe Oberman

Which Bonuses Should be Included When Calculating the Statutory Transition Payment?

Simplified Long-term Sickness Benefit Assessment for Employees Over 60 Continues

Norway | Helmr

New Ruling from the Supreme Court – No Obligation to Consider Reassignment in Summary Dismissal Cases In a brand-new judgement (HR-2025-1687-A), the Supreme Court has clarified that employers are not obligated to consider reassignment of employees in cases of summary dismissal. The ruling provides important clarification for employers handling serious personnel matters.

Philippines | Villaraza & Angangco

The Employment Law Landscape After Aragones vs. Alltech: If An Employment Contract Is Perfected By Consent, When Should Probationary Periods Be Deemed To Begin and End? The Philippine Supreme Court's decision in Aragones vs. Alltech Biotechnology Corporation, G.R. No. 251736, 2 April 2025 ("Alltech") is a watershed in Philippine jurisprudence. In that case, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that an employment contract is perfected based on consent and, thus, begins as soon as an employment offer is accepted by the prospective employee. This remains true even if the parties had agreed that the employee will not immediately start work, but only on a later date (perhaps, even months) after the employee had accepted the job offer. It also clarified for the first time the difference in legal effect between suspensive conditions versus suspensive periods in the context of employment contracts.

Poland | Sobczyk & Partners

Maternity Benefits in the Event of Miscarriage

Strengthening the Position of the National Labor Inspectorate

Short-time Work Program

Spain | Suárez de Vivero

New Publication by the Spanish Constitutional Court On September 10, 2025, the Constitutional Court published information note no. 68/2025. This publication anticipates the future ruling on a case brought before Labor Court No. 6 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (No. 64/2022), relating to a dismissal wherein the employee claimed that it was null and void, arguing that the termination was solely motivated by an internal complaint that he had made.

Sweden | Cederquist

Inquiry Report Proposes Formalizing the "LAS age" as a Legal Term and Aligning it with the Swedish Target Retirement Age The "LAS age" (Sw. LAS-åldern) is not currently a formal legal term but refers to the age up to which employees are entitled to remain in employment with full employment protection under the Swedish Employment Protection Act (Sw. lag 1982:80 om anställningsskydd). This age is currently set at 69 years. A recent government Inquiry proposes introducing the LAS age as a legal term in the Employment Protection Act, and setting it at two years beyond the target retirement age (Sw. riktålder för pension). The legislative amendments are proposed to enter into force on 1 July 2026.

Switzerland | lelex Attorneys at Law

Federal Supreme Court Clarifies Practice in Connection with Post-Contractual Non-Competition Clauses and Compensation for Non-Competition (BGer 4A_5/2025 from June 26th, 2025) and a Look at a Common Subject of Dispute: Payment of Restricted Stock Units Only if Employment Relationship is Intact An employee resigned after more than 15 years of service for a Swiss employer that is part of an international corporation. The parties had agreed in writing on a post-contractual non-competition clause and compensation for loss of earnings in the employment contract. This prohibited the employee from taking up a position with a competing company for two years after the end of the employment relationship, as well as from becoming self-employed in a competitive manner for the same duration. Compensation for the duration of the post-contractual non-competition clause was agreed between the parties at 50% of the last salary (excluding bonuses). Such a compensation is not mandatory but can be agreed on by the parties. After the resignation, the employer submitted a separation agreement to the employee, which was intended to cancel the post-contractual non-competition clause and the compensation owed. The separation agreement was not concluded, whereupon the employer terminated the non-competition clause and the compensation in writing. As a result, a legal dispute arose between the parties, and ultimately the Federal Supreme Court had to clarify the following points conclusively with the ruling BGer 4A_5/2025 from June 26th, 2025).

Türkiye | Moroğlu Arseven

Certain Notifications Required under the Employment Code May Now be Validly Delivered via Registered Electronic Mail, in Addition to Written Notifications

Alternative Adjustments Regarding Weekly Rest Days has been Introduced for Employees Working in the Tourism Sector

United Kingdom | Clyde & Co

Race Discrimination: Disciplinary Action

Disability Discrimination: Discriminatory Unfair Dismissal

Failure to Prevent Fraud Offence: In force from 1 September 2025

Employment Reforms: Update on Non-Disclosure Agreements

Gender Equality Action Plan: Government Research Published

Sexual Harassment: When is it "during the course of employment"?

Termination of Employment and Share Option Rights

Employment Rights Bill: What's Happening Next?

"For Women Scotland" Supreme Court Decision: Repercussions Still Ongoing

New Technical Guide on Neonatal Care Leave and Pay Published

United States | Jackson Lewis P.C.

DOL Regulatory Roundup: What Employers Need to Know

State Department Curtails 'Third Country National' Appointments for Visas

Materiality Takes Center Stage After SCOTUS' Kousisis Decision: Implications for DEI and Federal Contracting

